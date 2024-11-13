445th Airlift Wing newcomers’ briefing first stop to integrating into units

When an Air Force Reserve member arrives at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and is assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing, their first stop is building 4014 to attend the newcomers’ briefing.



Directed by Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-3009 and administered by the 445th Military and Family Readiness Center, the newcomers’ briefing is mandatory for all incoming members to the wing.



The four-hour course allows for new members to complete all the required permanent change of station actions while minimizing the time away from their new units and is an essential first step for successful integration into the wing.



“There is a lot of information up front, and it can be overwhelming,” said Master Sgt. Michelle Caswell, 445th Force Support Squadron M&FRC readiness NCO in charge. “However, all the information presented is important and that is why the regulation directs exactly what material at minimum needs to be covered.



“Every Air Force base has a newcomers’ briefing, and although each program may vary slightly, no matter which installation an Airman is assigned, a newcomers’ briefing provides pertinent information and connects new members with the resources they need to settle into their wing, base and local community,” Caswell said.



The 445th AW receives around 275 newcomers a year or 15-30 monthly. Feedback from participants helps improve the experience, such as adding comfort items as simple as coffee or as involved as adjusting the information flow.



“There are 16 agencies within the wing that present such as lodging services, legal, psychological health and equal opportunity,” Caswell explained. “Each speaker caters their presentation so the newcomer can get a general understanding of that office’s available support programs and services. The content is generally high level so the newcomer can get the information they need to know while simultaneously emphasizing the commander’s intent.”



Airman 1st Class Dominic Siciliano, 445th newcomer, agreed that even though it is a great deal of information in a short period of time, the briefing is quite beneficial.



“It can feel like a lot is getting thrown at you when you are new,” Siciliano said. “So, to learn about all the resources I may need upfront will be useful to me as I familiarize myself with the wing in the coming weeks.”



Along with completing required tasks and absorbing valuable information, understanding the wing’s mission is vital for a newcomer’s successful start. The briefing aims to provide a valuable experience by stressing the importance of face-to-face communication to help members feel welcome and informed about their new assignment.



“The importance of newcomers is evident in that our wing commander or wing deputy commander speak at each briefing,” Caswell said. “It lets the new members know up front how important it is that we have an opportunity to meet with them initially and communicates to the member how important they are to the 445th.”

