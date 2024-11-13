AMLC joins fellow medical organizations with plaque at national Army Museum

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command leaders pose for a photo following the dedication...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command leaders pose for a photo following the dedication of AMLC’s new unit plaque at the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Pictured, from left, are retired Col. Jon Kissane; Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Sprunger; Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, Army surgeon general and commanding general of Army Medical Command; AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde; retired Lt. Gen. Patricia McQuistion, former deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command; and AMLC Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright. (U.S. Army photo by Otis Toussaint/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command now stands alongside its partner medical organizations at the National Museum of the United States Army.



On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, AMLC leaders participated in the unveiling and dedication of a new command plaque that officially recognizes the impacts of medical logistics throughout the Army’s nearly 250-year history.



“Medical logisticians are often the unsung heroes,” AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde said. “Working tirelessly behind the scenes, these men and women are the backbone of Army Medicine, enabling lifesaving care to sustain fighting strength.



“The importance of MEDLOG cannot be overstated,” he continued. “In every deployment and mission, our work translates into lives saved and missions accomplished.”



AMLC’s plaque, which was unveiled alongside several others during the U.S. Army Medical Command ceremony, features the AMLC distinctive unit insignia next to the Army Medical Department’s regimental crest. It also reads “Health Care Starts with Medical Logistics” and “Providing Medical Logistics Support to U.S. Armed Forces Worldwide.”



AMLC was established in 2019 through a larger Army restructuring that involved the dissolution of the former Medical Research and Materiel Command. The research and development capabilities realigned under Army Futures Command, while the sustainment and logistics elements moved to Army Materiel Command.



The Army’s first Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel, AMLC moved under Army Communications-Electronics Command in 2020.



AMLC’s mission is to deliver medical logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the strategic support area to the forward tactical edge, increasing survivability and sustaining fighting strength.



The command’s global footprint includes three direct reporting units, which are also listed on the plaque. They are the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea.



While AMLC now falls under AMC, the Army’s materiel integrator, Welde said that “our customers remain and will always remain Army Medicine and the Joint Force.”



AMLC’s plaque joins many others on display at the state-of-the-art Army Museum, which opened Nov. 11, 2020, at Fort Belvoir. The museum tells the Army’s story and honors the accomplishments, sacrifices and commitment of American Soldiers, according to the museum website.



It serves as the first comprehensive and truly national museum that captures, displays and interprets Army history since its creation in 1775, bringing to life the service’s history through the eyes of the Soldiers.



The museum also offers educational experiences illustrating the Army’s role in building and defending our nation, humanitarian missions and technological and medical breakthroughs built on Army ingenuity.



In unveiling AMLC’s plaque on Veterans Day, Welde said the occasion served to honor the achievements of all Army medical logisticians, past and present. At the same time, he reiterated that AMLC “stands ready now, and will into the future, to support U.S. national objectives.”



“Again, to all the medical logisticians and veterans here today, I am profoundly thankful for your service, your sacrifices and your unwavering commitment to the Army and our nation,” Welde said.