LEAD showcases new Engine Center of Excellence

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – On Nov. 6, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership welcomed members of the Mobile Electric Power Systems Team to a capability demonstration of the new LEAD Engine Center of Excellence.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Elledge, MEPS product manager assigned to the Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service Support, Robert Maline, MEPS chief engineer, and Eric Partin, Advanced Medium Mobile Power Sources logistician visited the depot from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



“To say establishing this capability for the Engine Center of Excellence has been a long journey would be an understatement,” said Kate Williams, LEAD Directorate of Strategic Management director. “Since this requirement was presented to us, we have had to overcome many barriers to get to the point where we are today.”



The purpose of the Engine Center of Excellence is to rebuild engines, ranging from 2k to 200k, for all types of power generation. Additionally, the center can support all other types of engines currently being used across the military.



“We have the ability to rebuild obsolescence engines as well as any current engine and save approximately 60% in the cost of a new engine,” said Mark Culbertson, LEAD Engine Center of Excellence program manager.



Throughout the capability demonstration the team from MEPS visited with LEAD artisans who explained their roles at the Center. The team also walked the stages of receiving an engine and then what it would take to rebuild it and make it ready for deployment to the field.



“I am excited about the capabilities the Engine Center of Excellence offers to the Department of Defense,” said Elledge. “I believe we should all look for more opportunities to be good stewards of our tax dollars and the environment.



“The Center offers pathways to good stewardship through refurbishment, and reuse of equipment that still has viability. The work the Center does provides new life and purpose for equipment that would otherwise be underutilized.”



Elledge went on to explain the Center’s capabilities can help bridge critical needs gaps by extending the life of equipment until more efficient and technologically advanced variants can be fielded.



After the capability’s demonstration, the MEPS team received a tour of the depot.



“Understanding the full breadth of what our Army depots have to offer fosters thought provoking conversations that help solve problems,” said Elledge. “We all have to be creative for various reasons, particularly in regard to fiscal elements and understanding each other’s challenges gives us opportunity to work together to solve those problems.”



“We know this Engine Center of Excellence will add to overall operational readiness,” said Williams. “Letterkenny artisans have a rich history of contributing to our nation’s defense and this center is another way of supporting that mission.”



For more information or to seek engine overhaul support, contact Kate Williams at 717-267-9853.