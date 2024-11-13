Airman brings fuel sampling innovation to Eglin, possibly AF

Photo By Samuel King Jr. | Tech. Sgt. Collin Stratton, 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, holds his new...... read more read more Photo By Samuel King Jr. | Tech. Sgt. Collin Stratton, 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, holds his new innovation, the single point nozzle adapter Nov. 6, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The SN adapter, an innovation created by Stratton, makes fuel sampling easier and safer by reducing the steps required to gain the sample. Fuel samples are taken to ensure aircraft fuel is free of water and other contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – With a few of snaps, turns and clicks, a new fuels innovation is sealed in place to an Air Force R-11 fuel truck. After that five-second attachment, it is ready to gather a required fuel sample for evaluation to ensure aircraft fuel is free of water or any other contamination.



This innovation, known as the single-point nozzle adapter, or SN, removes two-thirds of the time and steps required to take a fuel sample from multiple fuel sources, such as trucks and mobile stations. It also removes almost any chance of direct exposure, from spillage or spray to the hazardous chemicals that make up the fuel.



Only two of the SN prototypes exist, but thanks to the 96th Test Wing’s iSpark, Eglin will become the third base to have, not just one, but three of the $2,700 adapters. This SN innovation is the idea of Tech. Sgt. Collin Stratton, a fuels support NCO-in-charge with the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



Stratton brainstormed the idea in March 2022 while working in the Kadena Air Base, Japan fuels lab, where fuel samples are quality tested each day.



“I just kept thinking, there’s got to be a faster or easier way to take these samples,” said the 28-year-old Arizona native. “I tried to put something together from extra equipment that might allow me to pull a fuel sample from a truck without taking the hose apart and I realized that piece did not exist.”



After a visit to the Kadena AB innovation shop, the base metals shop helped him draft up specifications for a possible new piece of equipment that would connect directly to the fuel source and the hose that distributes the fuel.



He took those specifications to the fuel hose manufacturer, Cla-Val’s product development team and explained the need for this new tool.



Cla-Val created a prototype while Stratton and his flight pushed for Air Force Petroleum Agency approvals to test the adapter on the fuel equipment. When the prototype arrived, it was essentially a modified fuel nozzle, adapter and fuel sampler combined. Stratton’s Kadena unit began testing in the summer of 2023.



Stratton’s idea and prototype worked right away removing more than 20 steps from the fuel sampling process checklist. This, in turn eliminated the time, tools and tedium of disassembling part of the fuel hose to open a thumbnail-sized valve and reassemble it once sampling was complete.



“Once we put it together, we realized it was the perfect piece of equipment to remove all those steps we were doing,” said Stratton, who added he was inspired to improve fuel processes because Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants is the reason why the aircraft fly. “We can now pull a fuel sample from any equipment using a single-point nozzle to distribute aviation fuel worldwide.”



While waiting for his prototype to arrive, Stratton deployed to Southwest Asia and discovered the same sampling issues in the deployed environment where agile combat employment is critical. He took his adapter idea to the POL unit there and soon a second SN adapter prototype arrived at his deployed location. It was during the deployment, he discovered how valuable the SN adapter could be to POL Airmen working in joint and coalition environments.



Stratton’s SN adapter allows POL Airmen to pull a fuel sample from other services and country’s distributors and test it to ensure their fuel is safe for Air Force aircraft. That capability did not exist in an AFPA-approved form before the SN adapter.



“The jet fuel we use in Air Force aircraft has very specific standards and properties it must meet. If we don’t have the capability to sample other organization’s fuel, we could be issuing fuel that doesn’t meet those standards,” said Stratton, who added that without those fuel checks, water and contaminants can cause serious damage to an aircraft engine.



Stratton once again brought his SN adapter idea to his new flight at Eglin in 2024 and was quickly connected with the 96th Test Wing and AFWERX’s innovation incubator.



“Seeing the SN adapter in action really opened our eyes to how we can find, even in the smallest areas, ways to reduce our lengthy processes,” said Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Montgomery, POL superintendent. “These adjustments to our daily battle rhythm makes for a more agile and capable Airman that can execute operations downrange.”



Eglin’s innovation office pushed Stratton’s idea forward to the base’s iSpark Cell, who approved it late last month, and larger Air Force innovation projects. Those projects, like the Aether Sprint and AFWERX refinery, helped him scale up the SN adapter pitch to reach higher-level Air Force to possibly grant enough funding to provide adapters to all base POL units.



Generally, Airmen entering the Air Force’s innovation competitions have an idea and need funding to develop, create a prototype and test their idea. Stratton said he believes he has an advantage on the competition because, in his case, he basically reverse-engineered the innovation process. His SN adapter idea is already created, tested and approved for Air Force use. Stratton just needs funding to be able to provide it to his fellow POL Airmen.



The technical sergeant said he knew he would never financially benefit from his idea and that was never his intention. His goal from the beginning was improving the tedious and sometimes dangerous fuel sampling process. Approximately four in 10 times a fuel sample is taken, jet fuel leaks or sprays on the individual taking the sample.



“I know the adapter works. It’s easier and safer to use and saves time,” said Stratton, a POL Airman for 10 years with three deployments. “Now that the product exists, we just have to get it into the hands of those POL Airmen, who will benefit from it.”



Stratton is currently in the second round of the Aether Sprint competition and will find out if he advances sometime this month.