Army cyber seminar helps identify talent, build leaders

Courtesy Photo | Twelve participants from across the Army took part in the Secretary of the Army's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Twelve participants from across the Army took part in the Secretary of the Army's first annual Army cyber seminar, which aims to connect talented Soldiers and Army civilians in cyber warfare and cyber security with industry leaders and academics. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The Army hosted its first annual Army Cyber Strategic Seminar, connecting the service’s top talent in cybersecurity and cyber warfare with leaders and experts in the field.



As part of Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth’s goal to retain some of the Army’s top innovators and technical talent, Army Cyber Command and the Army Principal Cyber Advisor Michael Sulmeyer created the year-long seminar in fall 2023.



“The Cyber Strategic Seminar is a tremendous chance for our top cyber talent to hear firsthand from senior leaders in government, academia, and industry about the strategic challenges and opportunities the cyber domain poses for our country,” Wormuth said. “Our impressive first cohort had a unique experience that will shape their strategic perspective as they lead our future cyber efforts. I look forward to seeing what insights our next class of 2024-2025 will gain from this outstanding program.”



During the part-time seminar, 12 participants traveled to New York City to share ideas with industry leaders, academics, and experts on cyber security and data privacy. They met with Army Cyber Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett and Sulmeyer at the Pentagon. The participants also took a trip to the Georgia Cyber and Innovation Training Center in Augusta.



The seminar centered on exposure to leaders that will help the participants learn from experts and build a network base.



"This seminar has not only afforded participants an opportunity to expand their understanding of the challenges facing our nation, but has piqued my own thoughts on issues through the diversity of experience, passion and points of view the participants bring to each session."



Participants discussed cyber threats landscape with Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and spoke with members of the White House staff about the administration’s AI policy.



The participants in the first cohort came from a diverse range of backgrounds, including a member of the Army’s Special Operations forces and troops who work in defensive and offensive cybersecurity.



"My most memorable experience in the seminar was the first roundtable discussion with my seminar peers and Dr. Sulmeyer, and Lt. Gen. Barrett,” said Capt. Brooke Robinson, a cyber warfare officer assigned to the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force, Wiesbaden, Germany. “Diverse perspectives showcased our group's intelligence and dedication to Army Cyber. The alignment of beliefs and passion instilled in me hope for future strong Army Cyber leadership. I believe this cohort is well-prepared to provide valuable insights to senior leaders and contribute effectively to national defense.”



Maj. Nick Starck, a member of the Army Cyber Institute at West Point, said that he valued the interaction with cyber senior leaders. Starck wrote that he joined the Army’s cyber branch to apply his technical knowledge on joint and international missions.



“The seminar offers a unique opportunity for some of the Army’s rising stars, among the enlisted force, officers, warrant officers, and civilians, to speak with leaders in and out of government on a range of cyber issues,” Sulmeyer said. “Participants in the seminar also gain a community of peers that extend across the Army Cyber enterprise, with deep expertise in different cyber mission sets.”



“My goal is to synthesize gathered information with diverse backgrounds to offer valuable feedback, aiding in Army Cyber's continuous improvement,” Robinson said. “These experiences will benefit our current roles and shape our careers, both within and beyond the military.”



Interested applicants can file applications for next fall’s cyber strategic seminar until June 14 through an online Form that can be accessed on military networks. Army soldiers and civilians from any career field that meet the grade requirements (E5-E7, O2-O4, WO1-CW3, GS/GG 9-13) may apply.