Team Andersen hosts First Sergeant Symposium to train and develop E-6 and above to be interim First Sergeants at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 28-31, 2024.



Over the course of four days, students had multiple briefs about various resources available for military members in different situations which included presenters from Military and Family Readiness Center, Chapel Staff, Security Forces, Legal, Equal Opportunity and more.



“This training is a great way to put tools in a tool box,” said Master Sgt. Edward Blaize, 36th Wing Staff Agency and Comptroller Squadron first sergeant. “Plus, it allows them to dip their toes in the water if considering being a first shirt one day.”



First Sergeants work diligently to not only help Airmen with their personal goals, but also in times of trouble. Sometimes, navigating serious situations for a long time can be taxing on the first sergeants, which is where interim first sergeants come in.



“We’re helping these sergeants be able to help us,” said Blaize. “They are leaders in their respective squadrons so it helps them help us as we give them the tools to lead their people, and if needed, lead when we cannot.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2024 Date Posted: 11.13.2024 19:25 Story ID: 485241 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tools in a Tool Box: Sharing Skills to Help Airman and Each Other, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.