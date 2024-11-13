A Show-and-Tell of Service: Marines at Sunset Hills Elementary

Photo By Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rolando Virrueta, a motor transport operator with Marine Wing...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rolando Virrueta, a motor transport operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, helps a student try on a flak and kevlar helmet during the annual Veterans Day program at Sunset Hills Elementary School, San Diego, California, Nov. 7, 2024. The event featured active-duty Marines who presented equipment and engaged with students and parents about their military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – What does it mean to serve one’s country? This Veterans Day, Sunset Hills Elementary School provided a tangible answer to their students. U.S. Marines from Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, were invited to share their military experiences, showcase equipment, and inspire the next generation of Americans.



Cpl. Connor Russell, the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense chief with MACG-38, addressed the school about how his unit impacts their lives.



“How many of you have seen the planes and helicopters that fly up above?” Russell asked.



About 400 students, faculty members, and parents of Sunset Hills Elementary School raised their hands. The school is located nine miles north of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where hundreds of Marine Corps aircraft operate from daily.



“It’s our job to give those planes and helicopters everything they need to fly,” Russell said. “We’re always faithful to our friends, to our Corps, and to each and every one of you.”



During the visit, MACG-38 Marines educated students on the gear and equipment they use. The presentation included Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment like the Advanced Bomb Suit, and a Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle. Students had the opportunity to safely interact with the gear and equipment, as well ask questions to the uniformed operators.



For some students, Veterans Day hits especially close to home. Lt. Col. Kenneth W. Smith is the executive officer of MACG-38 and the father of a fifth-grader at Sunset Hills Elementary.



San Diego County is home to more than 100,000 active-duty service members and 240,000 veterans, making it one of the largest concentrations of military personnel in the country. Interactions like these between military units and schools give many children a firsthand look at the daily lives of their loved ones and neighbors in uniform.



"Veterans Day is a time to remember and recognize the dedication of men and women who have made sacrifices to protect our freedoms and way of life," Smith said.



Service in the United States military impacts communities far and wide. For children and civilian adults alike, interacting face-to-face with servicemembers personifies the sacrifices of veterans and active-duty men and women.



These opportunities allow Americans to understand the role, mission, and dedication of Marines. Whether on land, air, or sea, Marines stand ready to serve, fight, and win.