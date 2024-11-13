22 Years of Excellence: Jui-Lien Czyzewski's Legacy at Ft. Wainwright Logistics

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – In the unforgiving Arctic environment, where temperatures can plunge to extreme lows, the needs of Soldiers differ drastically from those in other regions. Equipment that provides insulation and protection against the elements is not just useful; it is essential for survival and mission success. The Arctic demands specialized gear that can withstand harsh conditions, and ensuring this gear is always in top condition requires a unique set of skills and dedication. This is where Jui-Lien Czyzewski has made her mark. Her expertise in maintaining and customizing equipment tailored for Arctic operations ensures that Soldiers are well-prepared to face the challenges of this extreme environment.



For more than 22 years, Jui-Lien has served the Arctic Warriors in Alaska from the Fort Wainwright Logistics Readiness Center under the Army Field Support Battalion Alaska. As a dedicated fabric worker, her expertise has been instrumental in supporting the military operations of the 11th Airborne Division, ensuring the readiness and efficiency of operations, particularly in the harsh Arctic environment.



Jui-Lien's journey began more than two decades ago, driven by a passion and a commitment to excellence. From the outset, she faced numerous challenges mastering the complexities of specialized fabrics and unique military requirements. Her determination and skill set her apart, paving the way for a remarkable career. What impresses many about Jui-Lien is not only her technical skill but also her deep understanding of her mission. She performs a critical function by repairing extreme cold weather gear for Arctic Soldiers, but she goes beyond her basic role. Jui-Lien actively seeks ways to improve and extend the life of equipment that may otherwise need to be replaced, ensuring that gear is ready for use and doesn’t need to be replaced as frequently. This proactive approach directly increases the 11th Airborne Soldiers' ability to train and build readiness.



Jui-Lien Czyzewski is responsible for the quality assurance and serviceability of the vapor barrier “Bunny boots” (VB boots). These boots are crucial for protecting Soldiers' feet in extreme Arctic conditions. Each year, between 700 to 1,000 VB boots pass through her shop, where she meticulously tests and ensures their functionality. As Robert Fowler, Mechanic Supervisor at the Logistics Readiness Center, states, "VB boots that protect the feet of the Soldiers in the Arctic are a large recurring project throughout the year." "We must check every boot to ensure that Soldiers' feet are protected. When water intrusion occurs due to damage, we need to get these out of service," said Jui-Lien.



Jui-Lien's work often involves developing specialized gear to meet the unique demands of the Arctic environment, utilizing materials tailored for extreme climates. Her talent for creating or repairing gear on-site means that Soldiers do not have to wait for these critical items, allowing them to continue training and maintaining readiness without delay.



Her meticulous attention to detail in testing and repairing VB boots ensures that Soldiers are adequately protected, preventing potential injuries from equipment failures. Pallets of boots arrive four times a year, each requiring her expert assessment and repair. Her ability to create custom equipment and covers demonstrates her innovative approach to problem-solving. Whether it's crafting specialized covers for equipment or designing ghillie suits for sniper teams, Jui-Lien consistently delivers high-quality solutions that meet the unique needs of the LRC and the Soldiers of the 11th Airborne Division.



Jui-Lien's 22 years of dedicated service at the Fort Wainwright Logistics Readiness Center stand as a testament to her skill, commitment, and impact. Her meticulous work on VB boots and numerous other projects has ensured the safety and readiness of countless Soldiers in the Arctic. As she continues her journey, her dedication and expertise will continue to benefit the center and the Soldiers she supports.

