Navy Medicine Enterprise kicks off board of directors meeting

The computer screen of a Sailor assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery displays the first Navy Medicine Enterprise (NME) board of directors brief on the computer screen, Nov. 13. The NME is an operationally focused organizational structure providing senior fleet leadership a mechanism to address and prioritize health service support requirements to meet operational objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

Key stakeholders comprising the Navy Medicine Enterprise (NME) board of directors hosted their first meeting with the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) at the Pentagon to discuss lines of effort to provide senior fleet leadership a mechanism to holistically prioritize advanced health services, Nov. 13.



The NME ensures health services align to the CNO Navigation Plan and will also accelerate Project 33 for sustained high-end joint and combined combat by 2027.



“This is a significant milestone for Navy Medicine,” stated U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via. “Through the enterprise construct, we are ensuring we meet our Sailors’ physical and mental health needs, in contingency and crisis, with alignment to fleet commander priorities.”



The NME will also rapidly expand the Navy's contribution to enable the joint warfighting ecosystem by ruthless pursuit of medically ready naval forces.



"We are optimizing the human weapons system for operational resilience,” concluded Via. “The NME BOD truly acknowledges gaps in the development and generation of naval medical forces and naval force warfighting readiness.”



The NME board of directors is chaired by the Navy SG with members across 21 organizations, commands, and readiness teams, and is the highest collective decision authority within the NME.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.