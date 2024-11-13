Forging the Future: How Fabrication and Advanced Manufacturing Enhance the Marine Corps

Fabrication and advanced manufacturing revolutionize the way the Marine Corps approaches problem solving by creating innovative parts for mission readiness to stay adaptable and efficient.



“It’s not just additive manufacturing {or commonly referred to as 3D Printing}, the shop is considered fabrications and advanced manufacturing,” said Gunnery Sgt. Mark Cureo, the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge for the Fabrication and Advanced Manufacturing Section of 1st Maintenance Battalion. “Advanced manufacturing can be anything from combining welding, machining and 3D printing.”



The Marines from the Fabrication and Advanced Manufacturing Section, 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group are utilizing these techniques to create mission essential parts that have resulted in saving the Marine Corps hundreds of thousands of dollars.



“Depending on the part, it could take a week to a few months,” said Lance Cpl. Hunter Bell, a fabricator with 1st Maintenance Battalion. “We can do plastic parts, metal parts, or even combine the two. We can also do modifications so the tool is easier to use.”



Cureo said one of the most recent operationally critical prototypes created by the Marines is a rotating bracket made of onyx and nylon for Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles (SBNVG). The smaller components of the bridge of the SBNVG are known to commonly break, but the development of the prototype mitigates this. While it would usually take 9 - 14 months of lead time and $717.72 to order a part through Contracted Logistics Support (CLS), repairing bridge components with additive manufacturing has saved the Marine Corps a considerable amount of time and money. One rotating bracket cost $0.56 and has a print time of 53 minutes. Thus, saving the Marine Corps roughly $823,000 for over 1000 brackets since the prototype was created.



“These parts help contribute to the mission by getting weapons systems back online,” said Cureo. “Units come here to request parts and if they have a problem, we’re going to figure out how to solve it.”



Marines also demonstrated their 3D printing capabilities in support of Operation Clean Sweep, a I Marine Expeditionary Force Barracks 360 Reset Initiative, by manufacturing a screen corner bracket to allow for installation of new screens in the barracks. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and shared ownership of the barracks.



From 15-18 October, the Fabrication Platoon manufactured a total of 1,400 brackets of 3 different types to match for the variety of screens in the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton barracks. The brackets ensure Marines can open their windows to let fresh air in and provide relief when the HVAC system is down, allowing personnel to catch a breeze and regulate temperature.



“It feels good to know that we are making a huge impact to the mission and saving the Marine Corps money,” said Bell. “If Marines have ideas about what would make their jobs or lives easier, this shop is always open for work to anyone across I MEF. The Marines and I are always open to new challenges.”

