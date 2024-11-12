Fort Buchanan Antilles High School Students Honor Veterans

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Students in uniform rushed through Fort Buchanan's Antilles High School (AHS) halls as...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Students in uniform rushed through Fort Buchanan's Antilles High School (AHS) halls as they prepared and drilled for the upcoming Veterans Day Activity on 13 Nov. The school PA system announced the event as the clock marked 1 p.m., requesting the presence of students and faculty staff. Silence turned into a rumble as everyone gathered. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- Students in uniform rushed through Fort Buchanan's Antilles High School (AHS) halls as they prepared and drilled for the upcoming Veterans Day Activity on 13 Nov. The school PA system announced the event as the clock marked 1 p.m., requesting the presence of students and faculty staff. Silence turned into a rumble as everyone gathered.



The Junior Reserve Officer Training Course cadets provided the Color Guard and Saber Team, which added a more formal tone to this activity and honored the many veteran school workforce members.



In preparation for this event, students prepared several projects, such as decorating the walls with written messages honoring their teachers and family members. School Students who are part of the Video Editing Class created a video with interviews with all Teachers and Staff personnel who are Veterans to present the different reasons why our military personnel serve our Nation. The students played the video minutes before the Veteran's activity to communicate the true meaning of being a Veteran among the students.





Antilles High School Principal Niels Mateo welcomed students and staff.



"What you did as a school going around and highlighting the life experiences of every single veteran on the staff and capturing those in the video for posterity was extremely important and meaningful to me as one of those veterans, and I'm just one of them today," said Mateo.



"There are many veterans. There are many teachers here. The Superintendent is one also. Your parents and others have similar experiences, joined by a thread of military service. It affects us all; we're proud of and celebrate it, and what you did is commendable. I want to thank you for it," added the school principal.



Many parents who receive services from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) are military members.



"On behalf of all the veterans, the veterans on this staff, and others in other schools here in DODEA, we want to thank you for recognizing us for our service. It is important to us. It means something to us, and we will not forget it," said Mateo.



Veteran staff members and teachers received certificates of appreciation and gathered in front of the student population. Students and fellow staff members gave heartfelt applause, honoring those within their ranks who dedicated time to this Nation's many military services.



The following School Staff members were recognized:

Marino Dominicci (Staff), Nikolas Dorizas (Staff), Freddie Galán (Staff), Niels Mateo (School Director), Vincent Power (English Teacher), Luis Ramirez (Art Teacher), Martin Rivera (JROTC Instructor), Carlos Rivera (Senior JROTC Instructor), Manuel Rodriguez (Teacher), Ramon Rodriguez (Spanish Teacher), Jose Tirado (JROTC Instructor), Desiree Vinson (Staff), and Dr. Andrew Rynberg who is the Caribbean Community Superintendent.



AHS is a nonsectarian, co-educational high school under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Mid Atlantic District. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense and is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing the Department of Defense's pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs.