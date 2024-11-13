BJACH welcomes new furry, four-legged volunteer

Courtesy Photo | FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, in partnership with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, in partnership with the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program, welcomes Daisy, a six-year-old, yellow Labrador Retriever to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Pictured: Sgt. Dianne Santos, medical laboratory technician and administrative assistant to the hospital command sergeant major, was excited to see Daisy during her recent visit to BJACH. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, in partnership with the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program, welcomes Daisy, a six-year-old, yellow Labrador Retriever to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



A memorandum of agreement between the Defense Health Agency and the American Red Cross allows animal visitation teams to provide visits to hospitalized patients, staff, and others in any military medical treatment facility.



Daisy and her handler Laurel Stone are also willing to visit with Soldiers and Families at their units, motor pools, barracks, or other locations for morale and comfort.



Stone said she rescued Daisy as a puppy while working in South Korea.

“Daisy is an instant morale booster,” she said. “If someone is experiencing stress, loneliness, or worry, she will naturally gravitate to them. Her very presence can reduce individual or group tension and create common bonds.”



Col. Alisa Wilma, hospital commander and a veterinarian by skill set, is excited to have a facility dog at BJACH.



“Daisy’s main job is to simply provide some companionship and comfort to anyone who might be interested in interacting with her,” she said. “We can also call on Daisy if we know there is a particularly stressful situation, or we are responding to a crisis in the community or the hospital.”



Wilma said canine volunteers play a vital role. They increase morale and decrease stress in healthcare workers and patients.



“Trained dogs like Daisy have been shown to lower blood pressure, increase communication willingness, and impact hormonal release that make people feel more relaxed,” she said. “Their presence in our facility can assist in decreasing tension and stress for everyone.”



Wilma said the Red Cross animal visitation program is a proven method to improve staff morale and the patient experience.



“Americans are very fond of dogs as well as other pet animals,” she said. “Animals bring a refreshing simplicity and unconditional love to ‘work’ with them. No matter how bad your day may be going, Daisy is happy to listen, have someone pet her, or to cuddle with you for a couple minutes. And at the end of that time, you can go back to your duties more relaxed and less stressed. This increases our capacity for empathy with and for our patients.”



Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, installation director of psychological health, said his team has already put Daisy to work supporting units across post.



“We have used Daisy for traumatic management events with units for suicide postvention efforts to increase engagement and connection,” he said. “We have brought Daisy to community events and to meet with Soldiers in the barracks for scheduled visit times designed to bring them out of their individual rooms to socialize in common areas.”



Ragan said facility dogs like Daisy can play a significant role in supporting Soldiers with mental health challenges, such as posttraumatic stress, anxiety, or depression.



“Facility dogs offer non-judgmental companionship, which can create a safe, calming presence for Soldiers who may be hesitant to express their emotions or discuss their struggles,” he said. “Engaging with a facility dog can reduce cortisol levels, lowering stress, while increasing oxytocin, enhancing feelings of connection and relaxation. For Soldiers, this interaction can foster emotional resilience and make them more receptive to therapy by providing comfort and grounding, thus alleviating symptoms of isolation and hypervigilance.”



Ragan said facility dogs help normalize seeking mental health support within a hospital setting by breaking down barriers, creating a more inviting environment, and promoting openness to treatment.



To coordinate a visit with Daisy, send the text: “DAISY” to (208) 869-2382.



BJACH is working on training handlers for another facility dog that will be arriving in early 2025.



Editor’s note: To learn more about volunteering with the American Red Cross or about the animal visitation program email FortJohnson@redcross.org