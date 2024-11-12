Moody Airmen share experience of serving on AF Women’s Volleyball Team

For many, joining the military is a decision made through sacrifice, commitment and love for one’s country, and this decision allows individuals a chance to join a greater cause and become the best versions of themselves.



For Senior Airman Kimberly Anderson, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and Senior Airman Alexus Paglinawan, 822nd Base Defense Squadron small unmanned aerial systems program manager, it was also a chance for them to pursue their love of volleyball. Anderson and Paglinawan were among 12 athletes chosen for the prestigious Air Force Women’s Volleyball Team for the 2024 season from September to October this year.



According to Paglinawan and Anderson, representing the Department of the Air Force while doing something they love was a huge honor and opened a door to being a part of something bigger.



Through a dynamic blend of dedication, personal growth and resilience, these two Airmen showcased how commitment to achieving athletic success served as a mirror that reflects their core values as service members.



“Sports in the Armed Forces creates a competitive atmosphere that pushes each individual to exceed their boundaries, while reinforcing our Air Force core values, such as excellence in all we do,” Anderson said. “Being a part of the team allows us to not only walk away with confidence, but also a higher level of teamwork and trust that directly translates to my military career.”



Anderson's and Paglinawan’s experiences highlight how being part of the team strengthens both personal and professional growth.



However, becoming a member of the Department of Air Forces Women’s Volleyball Team required more than their competitive volleyball experience. The process began with the submission of an athletic resume to the Department of the Air Force Sports.





“This application includes details about where you played, who you played for, and your athletic accomplishments,” Paglinawan said. “After the application process was complete, the coaches then invited 24 members to try out.”



Anderson explained that the tryouts were held at Hurlburt Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 27-30, and were different because participants had only three days, rather than the usual two weeks, to prove why they deserved a spot on the team.



Throughout the rigorous and demanding course, 24 members fought intensely to make final cuts on the third day. Ultimately, both Anderson and Paglinawan made the team by remaining resilient and determined through each challenge.



“These days include eight to 10 hours of training and tryouts, and after the first day of playing, passing and hitting great, I was hurting,” Anderson said. “On the second day, I had a breakdown because I wasn’t hitting my shots anymore or passing a decent ball; I knew they were doing cuts the next day, so I told myself there was no other option than being good and outperforming, which led me to playing smart and being consistent.”



Following tryouts, the team went on to compete in the Armed Forces Championship at Fort Carson, Colorado, in September, and placed third overall.



“Regarding the feeling of placing third, I feel like we are a very competitive team so we were very upset because we put in so much effort throughout the season and we knew were had the capability to win,” said Anderson. “However, one thing we were proud of was that no one could out team us because we had a camaraderie that couldn’t break due to us having the same goal and constantly encouraging each out on and off the field.”



Anderson said making the team was a personal win that made her feel proud, and she’s already focused on preparing for next season coming up in May.



While pursuing the Department of the Air Force’s Volleyball team, both Anderson and Paglinawan had fulfill their responsibilities in their respective military careers. Balancing the demanding responsibilities of being an Airman with the commitment required for a sports team can be challenging as both roles require time and dedication.



“I think timing is the biggest challenge, because being an athlete is also a full-time job on top of our full-time military career,” Anderson said. “I have to refocus everything and know my intent of what I need to accomplish and my purpose with both aspects.”



Over the course of the season, both Airmen encountered numerous defining moments that not only challenged them but also significantly shaped their journey, making every part of the experience rewarding. For these Airmen, their teammates are what made these pivotal moments invaluable and reinforced their commitment.



“There was a surplus of moments, but the team is like no other team I have been a part of; they would do anything for me and I would do anything for them,” Anderson said. “After meeting these people and encountering who they are, that is what makes it worth it.”



According to Paglinawan, the involvement with the team only fostered positive qualities that enhanced their military career.



“Among many things, I think the biggest attribute I am walking away with is building trust among team members and recognizing the importance of reliability,” Paglinawan said. “Volleyball teaches a higher level of teamwork that directly translates into my military career.”



According to Anderson, being a part of the team was a competitive and accountable environment that enhanced her emotional resilience while allowing her to walk away with a line of connection.



Ultimately, Anderson and Paglinawan’s time served as a reminder of the true meaning of achieving excellence, especially when faced with the many challenges of being both an athlete and a military member. It was more than just being involved in a sport as it was a way to grow, connect and serve with a purpose. This moment pushed them to be the best they can be while giving them a bigger appreciation and commitment to their mission for both uniforms.



Paglinawan and Anderson strongly encourage other members to apply for sports within the Armed Forces as it is a way to represent your branch and community.



“Being a part of the team has done a lot for me as it’s given me the opportunity to keep playing competitively in the sport that I love,” Paglinawan said. “It has given me an even bigger sense of purpose while being in the Air Force.”

