New Lock at the Soo to host public meeting for 2024-2025 blasting activities

Courtesy Photo | Marine traffic on the St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will not be...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine traffic on the St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will not be allowed within 1,000 feet (shown in blue) at the time of any blast. Red Flag Vessels, transporting bulk fuel or other hazardous materials, will not be allowed within 2,000 feet (shown in red) during blasts. see less | View Image Page

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District and New Lock at the Soo contractor Kokosing Alberici Traylor, LLC (KAT) will host an in-person and virtual public meeting at 6 p.m., November 21, 2024, to inform the public of test blasting activities needed for project construction.



The Corps of Engineers contracted KAT to complete Phase 3 construction of the New Lock at the Soo project. This work includes the excavation of bedrock scheduled for this year and 2025.



“The project team will perform test blasts to fracture the existing bedrock to be excavated and removed,” Rachel Miller, New Lock at the Soo Contracting Officer’s Representative said. “All blasting will be completed within the Corps of Engineers Soo Locks facility in the existing decommissioned Sabin Lock area.”



Test blasting activities will begin in December on a semiregular basis as weather allows. The contractor is permitted to conduct blasting Monday through Sunday during daylight hours (sunrise to sunset). The Corps of Engineers and KAT do not anticipate blasting to be conducted on any Sundays at this time.



“For 2024-2025 blasting activities, the Corps of Engineers does not anticipate impacts to any public roadways or land areas outside the Soo Locks facility,” Mick Awbrey, New Lock Chief said. “However, each blast will be evaluated to ensure the safety of the public. During blasting, guards will be posted at all access points to ensure no persons will be allowed within 300 feet of the blast radius.”



Marine traffic on the St. Marys River will not be allowed within 1,000 feet (Figure 1: shown in blue) at the time of any blast detonations for recreational boats, fishermen, swimmers, and general waterborne public. Red Flag Vessels, transporting bulk fuel or other hazardous materials, will not be allowed within 2,000 feet (Figure 1: shown in red) during blasts. All exclusion zones are coordinated with the Soo Locks Lockmaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.



Prior to blasting, an air horn will sound five long times indicating that the blast will occur in five minutes. One minute before a blast, an air horn will sound five short times, and then the blast will be detonated. After the detonation, the master blaster will confirm the completion of the blast and give the “all clear” consisting of one long sound from an air horn or siren. The figure below shows the blasting location and affected marine vessel areas for 2024-2025 work.



“The New Lock at the Soo construction contract includes measures to monitor and control vibrations due to blasting,” Detroit District Biologist Hal Harrington said. “All blasting will occur in the dewatered cofferdam areas. The vibration monitoring locations and limitations on peak particle vibrations (PPV) for the contract have been restricted to account for these spawning areas. The contractor is required to design and control all blasts to meet a maximum PPV of 1.0 inches per second at both spawning locations. This limitation is specifically in place to prevent negative impacts to fish.”



The goal during the New Lock at the Soo construction is to minimize or eliminate negative impacts on the community and other affected parties. The safety measures being enacted to clear marine vessels within the affected areas will be applied immediately preceding and during blasts. Additionally, there will be no permanent explosive storage or overnight explosive storage on-site at the Soo Locks facility. The safety of all accessing the waterways is a priority.



The public meeting will be held in the Superior Room of Lake Superior State University’s Cisler Center, located at 650 W. Easterday Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The public meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (EST) Tuesday November 21, 2024. Those who prefer to attend virtually can join the meeting at: NewLockattheSooTeams. A slideshow presentation will be briefed by the Corps of Engineers and KAT’s blasting specialist, blasting consultant, and vibration specialist. The presentation slides will be made available after the public meeting at:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Projects/Article/3833546/new-lock-at-the-soo/.



After the presentation, the public will have the opportunity to ask general questions about the blasting operations, magnitude of seismic motion, airblast overpressure, and potential for flyrock debris.



The current construction schedule only includes blasting in 2024-2025. If additional blasting is needed, the Corps of Engineers will provide additional notice approximately 30 days in advance.



Contact Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox at 906-259-2841 or carrie.d.fox@usace.army.mil with any questions.