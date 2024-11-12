Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Yeadon, Pennsylvania

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Joseph M. Cocco, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 18 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pennsylvania. D’Anjolell Memorial Homes, Broomall, Pennsylvania, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cocco was assigned to the Company C, 83rd Chemical Mortar Battalion in the Mediterranean Theater. He was killed in action Sept. 11, 1943, at age 22, near the Chiunzi Pass, north of Maiori, Italy, during Operation AVALANCHE, the amphibious invasion of the Italian peninsula near Salerno.



Cocco was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 15, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in March 2022 from Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Nettuno, Italy, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pvt. Cocco go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3817588/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-cocco-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or D’Anjolell Memorial Homes, 610-356-4200.



