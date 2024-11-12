Safety First at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Carlos J. Alvarado, the installation's safety occupational health manager/safety officer, facilitated the quarterly Safety Occupational Health Advisory Council meeting at the headquarters building on Nov. 12 to improve safety and health processes and procedures on post.



Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, Fort Buchanan's deputy of the commander, Command Sgt. Major Kimberly Bergman-Gándara, the installation's senior enlisted advisor, garrison directorates, and tenants' representatives participated in the council.



"The safety council is the commander's forum to discuss issues regarding the garrison's safety, and occupational health. This forum communicates with the tenants and the garrison directors to identify any hazards in Fort Buchanan and implement control measures as soon as possible to avoid accidents or injuries," said Alvarado.



According to Alvarado, most incidents and injuries across the Army occur from slips, trips, and falls. The safety officer encouraged participants at all levels to complete the training available to mitigate possible incidents and injuries in the future.



Bergman emphasized the need to develop bilingual safety educational products to maximize the effective distribution of safety materials not only within the installation but also to military families across the island.



"Ensure the training materials are available in English and Spanish. I know we are in the U.S. Army, and everybody speaks English. However, we want everybody to understand safety comes first and that everyone can mitigate incidents and injuries," said Bergman.



By conducting the SOHAC, Fort Buchanan demonstrates its focus on accomplishing its mission while avoiding losses that could negatively impact readiness.



For more information regarding available safety training, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Risk Assessments, contact Carlos J. Alvarado at carlos.j.alvaradomartinez.civ@army.mil or (787) 707-3853.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2024 Date Posted: 11.13.2024 14:38 Story ID: 485200 Location: PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety First at Fort Buchanan, by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.