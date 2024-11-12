Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cotton hits ground running, leads Hoosier Wing holiday initiatives

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Patricia Cotton, a dedicated public servant who has served at various military installations across the globe throughout her career, was recently named director of Grissom Air Reserve Base’s Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC).

    “I always say that [M&FRCs] are the heart of the base,” said Cotton. “I have been in the [M&FRC] world for a couple of decades and I love what I do. I have a passion for it and I love serving our customers: our Airmen and their families.”

    After initially beginning her career in the federal service as a file clerk, Cotton learned about the opportunity to serve service members within an M&FRC capacity through a co-worker. Soon after, her career took off as she gained employment at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri before transitioning to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England and eventually Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

    Initially slated to return stateside in 2025, Cotton was motivated to expedite her return after visiting her loved ones in St. Louis, Missouri earlier this year.

    “Those boys are my heart,” shared Cotton while reminiscing on the trip spent with her three grandchildren. “I remember thinking ‘Wow, I can’t keep leaving these babies’. And so while the youngest was only a couple of days old, I told myself that I’m going online and starting to look for other jobs.”

    That night, she applied for the M&FRC director role at Grissom, and within two weeks of returning to Germany, received an email to set up an interview. After multiple rounds of interviews, she graciously accepted her new position and joined the Hoosier Wing in July 2024.

    “I'm looking forward to bringing some things that I’ve done in the past here to Grissom,” she said when asked about aspirations for her tenure. “But also, adding and being creative with some new things. It’s important that we tap into our service members to find out what they want, whether that be events or programs.”

    Cotton, now a few months into her role, has already coordinated a successful Family Day and continues to innovate while coordinating the wing’s Angel Tree and Holiday Food Drive initiatives – both of which benefit military families. Those interested in participating in one of the two aforementioned programs, either by donating non-perishable food items or gifts, are encouraged to reach out to the M&FRC team by calling (765) 688-4812.

    “Grissom has something going on here and I’m excited to finally be here and look forward to knocking it out of the park.”

    military and family readiness center
    M&FRC
    M&FRC director
    military and family readiness center director
    holiday initiatives

