Army Reserve highlights Soldiers’ service during Boston Veterans Day Parade

BOSTON – The U.S. Army Reserve took part in the Boston Veterans Day Parade Nov. 9, marching from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza.



“Veterans throughout our nation’s history have earned our undying gratitude, and we will never forget their sacrifices - we honor all who have answered the call to serve,” said Col. John Wildermann, congressional legislative liaison for the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. “These Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Space Guardians uphold the legacy of past warriors whose lives were dedicated to preserving a life of freedom for their families, friends, communities and country.”



Joining Wildermann for the 1.3-mile march were 1st Lt. Lydia Edwards, a lawyer in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and a Massachusetts state senator, Boston Commissioner of Veterans Services Robert Santiago, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.



“Right now, all around the country, our Soldiers and veterans from other services are teachers, doctors, engineers, social workers, community leaders, first responders and elected officials,” Wildermann said. “They continue to serve our communities by making positive contributions, building stronger futures and inspiring future generations.



“Our common commitment to defense and love of country binds us together and unifies us,” he continued. “That goes to the heart of what it means to be an American.”



Veterans Day traces its roots back to Armistice Day, which marked the end of fighting along the Western Front in World War One on Nov. 11, 1918. In 1938, Congress made Armistice Day an official, annual national holiday. In 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day.



“In the United States, we have about 18 million Veterans who have served – about 7 percent of the adult population. Their service spans World War II to our latest conflicts in the Middle East,” Wildermann explained. “The United States now has the largest population of young Veterans since the Vietnam War.



“You can ‘Be All You Can Be’ in the Army, and the strength of our force is reflected in the quality and professionalism of our people,” he added.

