Region 4 ANG Enlisted Field Advisory Council Gathers at Volk Field for 2024 Meeting

Photo By Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening | Members of the Region 4 Air National Guard Enlisted Field Advisory Council discuss the...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening | Members of the Region 4 Air National Guard Enlisted Field Advisory Council discuss the agenda during its meeting at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, October 23-24, 2024. The EFAC serves as a key forum for enlisted leaders to advocate for the concerns of their Airmen, and the meeting at Volk Field provided a platform for collaboration and forward-thinking solutions as the ANG continues to adapt to evolving challenges. see less | View Image Page

VOLK FIELD, Wis. – The Region 4 Air National Guard Enlisted Field Advisory Council held its annual meeting at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center on October 23-24, 2024.



The two-day event brought together senior enlisted leaders from across the region to address issues impacting the enlisted force and to collaborate on improving readiness, quality of life, and career development for Airmen.



The EFAC serves as a key forum for enlisted leaders to advocate for the concerns of their Airmen, and the meeting at Volk Field provided a platform for collaboration and forward-thinking solutions as the ANG continues to adapt to evolving challenges.



Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, Command Senior Enlisted Leader to the Adjutant General, Minnesota National Guard, and chair of the EFAC along with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, Wisconsin Air National Guard Command Chief, led the forum.



A significant portion of the discussion centered around recruiting, promotions, deployment cycles, healthcare, and readiness. These issues were identified as critical factors in maintaining a strong and resilient enlisted force, with leaders proposing new strategies to address ongoing challenges and improve overall mission effectiveness.



Erikson and Workman were joined by several other senior enlisted leaders from across the region, who provided valuable insights and contributed to the collaborative discussions on key issues affecting the enlisted force.



The gathering also provided a platform to celebrate excellence, recognizing various units for their contributions to the mission and the ANG community. The council's efforts aim to ensure that the enlisted force remains ready, resilient, and equipped to meet future challenges.



Volk Field CRTC, with its state-of-the-art training facilities, served as an ideal location for the discussions, supporting the ANG’s commitment to the development and readiness of its personnel.



The council is committed to ensuring that the voices of the enlisted force are heard and their needs met, as the Air National Guard remains a critical component of national defense and state response capabilities.