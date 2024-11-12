U.S. Military Academy Representatives Attend Vicenza College Fair to Inspire Future Leaders

VICENZA, Italy — With enthusiasm and purpose, two newly commissioned Second Lieutenants from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Field Force Representative joined the Vicenza High School and Villaggio Youth Program at the Vicenza College fair on Nov. 13. Their mission, to inspire young minds and open doors to a future of service, leadership, and academic excellence. Representing West Point at the event, the officers connected with military families and local national students eager to learn about the unique path the Academy offers, providing a firsthand look at the values, discipline, and opportunities that define a West Point education.



The Military Academy admission program typically receives an average of 12 to 15 thousand applicants annually. It utilizes Field Force Representatives to assist the Admissions Team, ensuring international and regional representation.



The Field Force program is a network of West Point alums, military officers, and trained civilian volunteers who identify, mentor, and support prospective cadets through the application process, often serving as a bridge between candidates and the Academy.



"Representing West Point is essential, as it allows us to uphold the values of our profession and advocate for the institution that has profoundly invested in our development and that of our peers, " said 2nd Lt. James Baker, an infantry platoon leader in Bravo Company, 2-503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. "By fostering relationships with future leaders, we can contribute to the legacy of our Alma Mater by cultivating exceptional individuals who will undoubtedly make a meaningful impact on both West Point and the Army."



The Vicenza College Fair, held annually, invites students from the military community and local schools to meet representatives from various colleges and universities. Stationed abroad, military families rarely have the luxury of attending American-hosted college fairs. The college fair was valuable for them in discussing the unique challenges faced by academy admissions from abroad.



Representing the United States Military Academy at this event is a distinct honor. For the representatives attending, it's a chance to share insights into academy life and the lifelong benefits of a West Point education. More importantly, it's an opportunity to inspire the next generation to consider public service and military leadership paths.



Ms. Emily Beik, a Vicenza Child and Youth Service training specialist, said, "Our annual college fair serves as a bridge between students and universities, providing an opportunity to explore various options and make better-informed decisions about higher education. The Child and Youth Services Youth Program and Vicenza High School partnered to provide a face-to-face interaction space. Our college fair allows students and parents to have personalized conversations, ask questions, and obtain valuable insight about particular universities or specialties."



As the U.S. Military Academy continues to seek diverse, high-achieving candidates, outreach events like this are invaluable. They enable representatives to connect directly with students, dispel myths, and provide an authentic glimpse into academy life.



2nd Lt. Elle Bennett, a platoon leader in Alpha Company, 54 Engineering Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, said, "West Point surrounds young women and men with exceptional role models and mentors, fostering an environment that inspires personal challenge and growth. In following the path of those who came before me, I have found that witnessing someone realize their own potential is far more rewarding than any recognition or award."



Through events like the Vicenza College Fair, the Academy reaffirms its commitment to recruiting new leaders and ensuring they are fully informed about their opportunities.



If interested in serving as a Field Force Member and investing in the next generation of West Point Grads, contact the admissions office via email or the admissions website.

