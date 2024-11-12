Courtesy Photo | (Photo courtesy Joy Ferguson) Capt. Kyra Maggio enjoys caring for horses as part of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Photo courtesy Joy Ferguson) Capt. Kyra Maggio enjoys caring for horses as part of her therapy at the Fort Bliss SRU. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va.- The stigma surrounding mental health can often keep people from seeking treatment. For some Soldiers, seeking treatment for Behavioral Health at a Soldier Recovery Unit feels awkward, but it shouldn’t be, according to Captain Kyra Maggio, who did just that. “It’s hard when you have a BH problem to feel like you deserve to be at the SRU. You see Soldiers with Traumatic Brain Injuries, missing limbs, and mobility issues. I came along and thought, ok, I can move about, but I'm not ok. I finally did realize the SRU is also for me.”



Maggio, an Army Reserve Officer and engineer, wants to end the stigma and let others know it’s OK to not be OK by sharing her journey. “I was deployed to Kuwait in early March 2023. I had a rough deployment adjusting to the environment. It took its toll while I was there. I suffered mental health issues from isolation, and depression set in."



She completed her deployment and went to the Fort Carson SRU to start but was able to transfer to the SRU at Fort Bliss in April of this year as her family lived in that area. Maggio is thankful for the recovery process that the SRU provides. “What I used to do in Kuwait was run a lot, and now it's different because of the downtime. They have me set up with therapy and appointments, whereas down range, it's just coping tips. The SRU also provided access to a psychiatrist, which helped, and adaptive sports, which I had no idea existed,” said the avid runner and swimmer.



“Being at the SRU gave me a sense of relief that I’m not the only one. We are all at the SRU for one reason or another. It's nice to hear I'm not the only BH person here. It's breaking my stigma of behavioral health in the military.”



Maggio said she will medically retire and is thankful for the assistance from the SRU in that process. She is taking advantage of career and education opportunities by working with her Transition Coordinator. “Everyone looks at my resume and thinks that because I have a degree, I will be good to go when I get out, but that's not the case. Talking with the Transition Coordinator has been awesome. She’s helped with many other options and has shown me that the Army will help me.”



She’s excited about her future, as she can focus on a new career and her family. She plans on staying in the El Paso area. “I’m thinking of starting a small business. I want to work with micro greens, broccoli shoots, pea shoots, and stuff you put on salads and sandwiches, all for healthy eating. My TC found all the programs available in El Paso for small businesses. She’s taken the guesswork out of how to get my business going,” said Maggio.



She busts the myths about mental health and Soldier Recovery Units and hopes she is a shining example of what a Soldier should do. “If you get the option to recover in an SRU, take it. I was surprised how many Soldiers at the SRU were National Guard and Reservists. We typically don’t believe this program is for us, but it is. Take advantage of it, especially those suffering in silence.”