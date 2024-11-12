Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services offers guidance for a safer Thanksgiving

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services team at Arnold AFB,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services team at Arnold AFB, Tenn., are urging base colleagues to be aware of fire risks associated with preparing Thanksgiving meals and to keep safety in mind during the holiday. (National Fire Protection Association photo) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Members of the Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services team want everyone’s Thanksgiving to be a day of merriment and making lasting memories around the dinner table with family and friends.

With the holiday approaching, the Arnold FES Fire Prevention Office is urging colleagues across the installation to be aware of fire risks associated with preparing Thanksgiving meals and is offering advice to prevent a catastrophe.

“It’s an occasion for people to gather around and cook and have a good time, but we encourage people to keep safety, especially fire safety, in mind,” said Arnold FES Fire Prevention Officer Christian Lyle.

With more than three times the daily average for such incidents, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2022, an estimated 1,610 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. Fire Departments. This reflected a 399% increase over the daily average.

Unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths. According to the NFPA, cooking causes around 52% of all reported home fires and approximately 36% of home fire injuries. Cooking is a leading cause of home fire deaths, accounting for around 17% of such occurrences.

“Unattended cooking is when fires happen,” Lyle said.

Most cooking fires that occur in homes involve the kitchen stove, according to the NFPA. When turkey or other food is being cooked in the oven, those cooking should not leave the home while the oven is in use and should regularly check on food being simmered, baked or roasted. It is recommended that those cooking on the stovetop remain in the kitchen when cooking to keep an eye on the food. Cooks should remain in the kitchen while food is being fried, boiled, grilled or broiled, being sure to turn off the stove if leaving the kitchen even for a short time, according to the NFPA.

Lyle said cooks should always make sure the stove or oven is off before departing if they must leave the home while preparing a Thanksgiving feast. He also recommended that timers be used as reminders that food is being prepared.

A serviceable fire extinguisher should remain readily available during cooking, Lyle said. He added those manning the oven should familiarize themselves with how to utilize the extinguisher should it be needed.

“Now is a good time to check it,” Lyle said. “Make sure that you know how to use it.”

Arnold FES and NFPA also offer the following guidance to help ensure a safer Thanksgiving holiday:

• Keep children away from the cooking area. The NFPA recommends creating a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around the stove and areas where hot food and drink are prepared. Pets should also be kept out of this zone when cooking.

• Keep children away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from gravy, vegetables or coffee could cause serious burns.

• Pot handles should be turned inward toward the back of the stove.

• Keep knives out of the reach of children. Also, keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children. The NFPA recommends keeping fire-starting devices up high in a locked cabinet.

• Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

• Ensure that electric cords from coffee makers, electric knives, plate warmers, mixers and other appliances do not dangle off the counter within easy reach of a child.

• Floors should be kept clear to prevent tripping.

• Keep anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, wood utensils, towels or packaging, away from the stovetop.

Lyle also recommended that electrical devices such as mixers, coffee makers and electric knives be unplugged when not in use to prevent potentially overloading the electrical circuits in the home.

In the event of a grease fire, an attempt should be made to cover the pan or pot with the lid or a metal baking sheet to smother the fire. The pot or pan should then be removed from the heating element but not moved to the sink, as doing so could increase the possibility of fire-related injury.

Water should never be used in an attempt to extinguish a grease fire.

Although the NFPA recommends against deep frying turkeys in cooking oil, those who opt to enjoy their holiday bird using this popular cooking method should take precautions. Fryers should be used at least 15 feet away from dwellings and other structures and should not be used in garages or on porches, decks and patios. Children and pets should be kept well away from the fryer.

As with cooking in the kitchen, it is also recommended that a serviceable fire extinguisher be kept readily available.

Arnold FES Fire Inspector Guy Chastain stressed that a turkey should be completely thawed before frying and that a frozen turkey should never be dropped into hot oil.

“You definitely would have a bad day if you put a frozen turkey in hot oil,” Chastain said.

To demonstrate how quickly a fryer fire can get out of control, the NFPA has posted a video to its website and YouTube page. That video can be viewed at: https://www.nfpa.org/videos/dangers-of-turkey-fryers.

Lyle said the days leading up to Thanksgiving are an ideal time to check smoke alarms in the home and change batteries in the devices.

“Now is a good time to change batteries in your smoke alarms and test them, especially with the cooking season really ramping up with the holidays,” Lyle said. “Go ahead and change those batteries and test the alarms to make sure that they work and, if they don’t work, go out and get a new one.”

For additional information, contact the Arnold FES Fire Prevention Office at 931-454-5569 or 931-454-5306.