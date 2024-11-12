U.S., Polish air forces partner for bilateral training during Agile Bison 2024

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Skalski, center, a Polish translator with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Skalski, center, a Polish translator with the 39th Operations Support Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, speaks with Polish Air Force Byliniak, second from left, during exercise Agile Bison 2024 at Koszalin, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024. Skalski provided translation services during the exercise, a bilateral training event designed to enhance interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and strengthen rapid response capabilities between U.S. and Polish air forces. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Polish air forces recently concluded exercise Agile Bison 2024 in September, a long-planned, bilateral training event designed to enhance interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and strengthen rapid response capabilities. The exercise, held in Poland, featured scenarios designed to enhance the U.S. and Polish air forces’ ability to work together in contested environments.



Agile Bison, initiated in 2013 under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, is part of a continuing rotational series of engagements between the two nations’ air forces. The exercise is a key element in strengthening the defense capabilities of both nations and ensuring they remain ready to respond to emerging threats in Europe.



"Agile Bison 24 was a great success," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyle Myers, one of the 435th Contingency Response Group contingency response element (CRE) commanders for this year’s exercise. "We learned a lot about what we're good at and identified areas for improvement."



The exercise highlighted the importance of strong partnerships and mutual support between U.S. and Polish forces. The Polish Air Force, as a key partner, played an integral role in various aspects of the exercise, from defense training to airfield operations.



"Our Polish partners were truly outstanding," Myers said. "They worked shoulder-to-shoulder with us, even sharing the defensive fighting positions with our defenders 24/7. Their dedication was evident in every aspect of the exercise, from unloading aircraft alongside us to participating in security operations."



The CRE, starting with a small Airfield Assessment Team of 20 personnel, grew to include a 43-member Contingency Response Team and finally expanded to 105 personnel by the end of the exercise. This phased deployment demonstrated the U.S. Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and establish operational airfields in various conditions, including contested and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environments.



Agile Combat Employment is a central theme of Agile Bison, testing the ability of U.S. and Polish forces to perform rapid, dispersed operations under realistic, high-intensity conditions. The ability to set up, defend, and sustain airfield operations was repeatedly tested, simulating potential real-world contingencies.



"One of the key things we observed during this exercise was how adaptable our teams are," said U.S. Air Force Col Damon Field, 435th CRG commander. "Whether it was setting up airfield operations or integrating advanced technology like UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) and counter-UAV systems into our defense plan, the teamwork was remarkable. We even had to remind our airmen—both U.S. and Polish—to take breaks because they were pushing themselves so hard."



The exercise also focused on improving communication between U.S. and Polish forces, essential for smooth operations in joint environments. Both forces worked together to streamline communication and increase operational efficiency.



"The Polish Air Force is fully committed to these types of joint exercises," said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Virginia Walsh, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron logistics readiness officer and Air Advisor. "They wanted to be involved in every aspect, from Security Forces operations to cargo loading operations. Their eagerness to learn and adapt made integration seamless."



Agile Bison demonstrates the U.S. Air Force's commitment to maintaining forward-deployed, ready forces capable of rapidly responding to threats in Europe. The presence of U.S. forces in the region is an assurance to allies and a deterrent to potential adversaries.



In a simulated contested environment, U.S. and Polish forces successfully conducted airfield defense, cargo operations, and rapid medical evacuations, while also managing threats such as CBRN exposure and cyber network degradation. The use of advanced technologies, including UAVs, robodogs, and counter-UAV systems, enhanced the realism of the exercise and provided critical insights into future operational scenarios.



"Our security forces, both U.S. and Polish, were tested continuously," Walsh said. "They worked together in every scenario, whether it was defending the base perimeter or responding to simulated threats. The collaboration and communication between our forces were incredible."



The 435th CRG demonstrated their ability to open and operate an airfield under contested conditions. The 435th CRG's airfield assessment team conducted ground insertions to evaluate and prepare landing zones for aircraft operations. The Polish CRG brought in new equipment, including a 40K payload loader, which significantly increased their cargo handling capacity.



"They were eager to showcase their new capabilities," Walsh said. "We demonstrated combat offload techniques for cargo offload familiarization using a 40k loader, which they were excited to master for future joint operations."



The success of Agile Bison not only solidifies the partnership between the U.S. and Poland but also sets the stage for future collaborations. Polish and U.S. forces have built trust and demonstrated their ability to work seamlessly together, ensuring that they are ready to face any challenges in the region.



"We're already planning future engagements with our Polish partners," Myers said. "This exercise has laid the groundwork for more complex and integrated training in the years ahead. Our goal is to continue strengthening this partnership and our collective readiness."



Agile Bison 2024 marks another chapter in the long-standing U.S.-Poland defense relationship, showcasing the power of joint training and the importance of readiness in maintaining peace and stability in Europe.