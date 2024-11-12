I Am Navy Medicine – with Military Tropical Medicine Program experience - Lt. Jane W. Njenga

Photo By Sgt. Mary Kohlmann | U.S Navy Lt. Jane Njenga with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Mary Kohlmann | U.S Navy Lt. Jane Njenga with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2024. During August 2024, Lt. Njenga was part of the Uniformed Services University Health Services Military Tropical Medicine (MTM) program, where she conducted medical research in Honduras. When asked how she plans to use her experiences and new knowledge back in the fleet Njenga shared, “A doctor that we learned from in the program explained how she was able to advise care on an outbreak in Hawaii after we returned from the course based on what we learned in Honduras. If a similar event happens to us, I will be able to advise different avenues of care that we might not have normally thought of because of the experience that I gained from the MTM program.” MTM is a six-week tri-service program that provides specialized training in aspects of medicine unique to tropical areas. It includes lectures from world renowned experts, providing a broad range of topics in infectious disease and tropical medicine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann) see less | View Image Page

It’s a jungle out there.



For Lt. Jane W. Njenga, helping others survive in that unforgiving environment is her purposeful mission.



Njenga has recently completed Military Tropical Medicine training in the Central American county of Honduras gaining firsthand experience confronting tropical diseases such as dengue, leishmaniasis and malaria.



Those highly infectious ailments have long been the scourge to many local civilian populations as well as deployed military forces. More U.S. Marines were lost to malaria and dengue fever - as well as dysentery - in bitter island fighting during World War II in the Pacific Campaign than against Imperial Japanese forces.



Njenga is part of Navy Medicine’s vanguard of ready medical forces ensuring operational forces are medically ready and able to thwart such hidden illnesses.



“This setting of a high-need region provided invaluable exposure to the unique health challenges in tropical environments, directly supporting Navy Medicine's mission and enhancing my skills for future deployments,” said Njenga.



The Honduran geography – from coastal mangrove swamps to tropical rain forests, forested mountains and savannas - provided an ideal setting for learning how to deal with the type of endemic diseases prevalent there.



“Being in a natural environment is essential for understanding how to manage endemic diseases, particularly in a military context. It provides firsthand exposure to the local ecosystems and disease vectors, allowing for a better grasp of transmission patterns and risk factors unique to the region. This knowledge is vital for military personnel, as it informs effective strategies for disease prevention and response during deployments in affected areas,” explained Njenga, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and a University of North Carolina Chapel Hill 2012 graduate.



Before her jungle journey, Njenga and other military medical service professionals at the Uniformed Services University went through four weeks of Military Tropical Medicine classroom instruction to provide a foundational understanding of tropical diseases, specifically on identification and treatment.



“Which prepared me for the field experience in Honduras,” Njenga said. “The class equipped me with knowledge of diseases like dengue and leishmaniasis, enabling me to recognize symptoms and respond effectively in a real-world setting.”



Relocating from that indoor – and sterile- schoolhouse setting to the jungle environment also provided a distinctive lesson.



“Transitioning to the unpredictable, humid jungle of Honduras was a stark shift. We moved from controlled learning conditions to hands-on work with natural elements and diverse disease vectors. We set up mosquito traps, collected larvae from water-holding containers, used prokopack aspirators to capture adult mosquitoes, and performed morphologic identification of mosquitoes and sand flies under microscopes at the Cortés Health Region facilities. This fieldwork allowed us to assess high-risk areas in urban communities, gaining knowledge on how to apply practical skills for diagnosing and managing vector-borne diseases—experiences that go far beyond the structured cases and simulations of the classroom,” Njenga cited.



There’s always been an emphasis in being able to confront and combat tropical diseases. Rear Adm. Darin Via, Navy Surgeon General and chief, BUMED added to that notion by advocating that Navy Medicine’s primary importance is directly on readiness, especially on the capabilities of expeditionary medicine.



“Navy Medicine’s focus on readiness, particularly expeditionary medicine capabilities, is of paramount importance. My field experience in Honduras was immensely educational and provided critical insights into the local lifestyle and cultural norms, as well as the public health challenges in the region. One striking observation was the significant role poor sanitation plays in the spread of diseases like malaria and leishmaniasis. Currently, Honduras is experiencing a dengue outbreak, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe, which I learned to recognize and treat through patient rounds and lectures from local healthcare professionals,” related Njenga.



“This training has been invaluable, equipping us with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage endemic diseases and protect our personnel,” Njenga continued. “Understanding the importance of disease prevention and management is essential for ensuring mission readiness and the well-being of our troops in diverse and challenging environments.”



Njenga noted that the host nation support received proved instrumental in enhancing understanding of local health challenges and practices.



“Collaborating with Honduran healthcare professionals allowed for a rich exchange of ideas, as we shared knowledge about disease management, treatment protocols, and public health strategies. This joint environment fostered mutual respect and understanding. We gained insights into the cultural norms that influence health behaviors, ultimately improving our ability to address endemic diseases effectively. The impressions gathered from working alongside local doctors not only enriched our training but also highlighted the importance of collaboration in promoting health outcomes in both military and civilian populations. Overall, these interactions emphasized the value of partnership and communication in tackling complex health issues in a resource-limited setting,” stressed Njenga.



The biggest challenge she faced in the field was adapting to the unpredictable environment, which included extreme heat and humidity, as well as the presence of various disease vectors.



“Navigating these conditions while effectively keeping engaged in field mission tested my adaptability and problem-solving skills,” admitted Njenga, adding that it was gratifying to directly impact the health and well-being of a local community.



“Engaging with patients in the hospital provided firsthand experience with the diseases prevalent in Honduras. I felt a profound sense of fulfillment knowing that my efforts will contribute to improving health outcomes soon. Moreover, collaborating with local healthcare professionals fostered meaningful relationships and facilitated a valuable exchange of knowledge, allowing me to bring that expertise back to share with our service members in case they deploy to similar regions,” said Njenga.



Njenga’s interest in Navy Medicine has been a driving force for her career, rooted in the commitment to serve her country and provide healthcare needs for her fellow service members.



“Navy Medicine's unique challenges and opportunities have motivated me to pursue roles that allow me to provide specialized, compassionate care,” she said.



Originally from Kenya, she enlisted in the U.S. Army as a pharmacy specialist and linguist in 2013 and worked towards a direct commissioning to the Navy Nurse Corps in 2017. She is currently assigned as critical care nurse, assistant chief nursing officer and medical liaison officer with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, with a total of 11 Years in both U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.



“Outside of my career, I am an avid long-distance runner and enjoy spending time outdoors,” shared Njenga.



When asked to sum up her experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Njenga replied, “My experience has been a profound journey of service, growth, and unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of our service members and the communities we serve, all while finding great fulfillment in caring for our service members.”