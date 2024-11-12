Eight ammunition logisticians in JMC’s enterprise take part in grassroots assignments

Photo By Matthew Wheaton | Amy Farrey, a logistics management specialist for the Joint Munitions Command,...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Wheaton | Amy Farrey, a logistics management specialist for the Joint Munitions Command, stresses anyone interested in a grassroots assignment should jump at the opportunity because it provides a way to see firsthand the critical role that ammunition logistics plays in supporting military operations. see less | View Image Page

Eight members of the Joint Munitions Command’s Organic Industrial Base spent a week participating in grassroots developmental assignments.



Four — Charles Cook, Amy Farrey, Patti McGuire, and Amelia Thomas — did so at Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, while William Dillon, Cedric Halyard, William Holgorsen, and John Sappington were at Fort Campbell, located on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee. They all did their week-long developmental duties in late August.



Cook, Farrey, Halyard, Holgorsen, and Thomas typically work at JMC’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois. Dillon, McGuire, and Sappington are members of the workforce at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri. LCAAP, a subordinate of JMC, provides quality small-caliber munitions to the Joint Warfighter.



JMC partnered with the Army Civilian Career Management Activity, Ammunition Management Functional Community, and the Army Sustainment Command to place the octet at the two respective ammunition supply points.



The assignments provided awareness of retail-level ammunition logistics activities and processes and are tailored for JMC employees with functional roles in ammunition production, inventory, storage, and distribution, and intended to impart knowledge of downstream ammunition activities at the unit level.



Ammunition logistics activities demonstrated during the developmental assignments include ammunition receiving, inventory accountability and storage, ammunition unit issues/turn-ins, and observance of live-fire training exercises when available.



The assignments fostered collaboration, allowing participants to network with experienced logistics professionals and share best practices. This interaction proved beneficial, as it facilitated discussions about the challenges currently facing the ammunition community and opened avenues for innovative solutions.



“We were able to see all the steps Soldiers must take to get their ammunition. It’s not just a go and pick-up. It’s a long-complicated process,” said Farrey, who has been a logistics management specialist at JMC for two years. “The assignment allowed us to see firsthand the critical role that ammunition logistics plays in supporting military operations. The knowledge we gained will be invaluable in our roles moving forward.”



Thomas, who has been a logistics management specialist at JMC for just over a year, echoes her counterpart.



“We learned the overall process of what is done day-to-day,” Thomas said. “The complexity in everything they do was eye-opening. It’s very in-depth. Going into it, something that you would think is simple you find out how complex it is. It was nice to see how they do things. I was able to learn the big picture of our processes. Before, I worked with the ASPs, but I didn’t really understand what ASPs do.



“I think it was very beneficial to do,” Thomas added.



Farrey stressed anyone interested in a grassroots assignment should jump at the opportunity.



“I think everybody should take advantage of it,” she said. “It’s a different way of seeing things. It was nice to visualize what stocks they have on hand and see what is set aside for essential requirements.”



Thomas agrees.



“There’s always something you can learn when taking advantage of opportunities,” she said. “If you’re thinking about it go for it. Be open to new opportunities and new ideas.”



JMC is, and always will be, committed to the professional development of its personnel.



“We are dedicated to ensuring our team members have the best training possible,” said Jay Carr, the executive director for ammunition and the deputy to the commander for JMC. “These developmental assignments are a testament to that commitment, and the feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive.”



As JMC, and the Army as a whole, looks to the future, the success of developmental assignments serves as a testament to the importance of continuous learning and adaptation.



“The logistics landscape is always evolving, and it’s imperative that we stay ahead of the curve,” Carr said. “By investing in our personnel, we are not only enhancing their skills but also ensuring that our operations remain efficient and effective.



“The experiences gained will undoubtedly contribute to enhanced operational readiness and mission success in the field,” Carr added.



Grassroots developmental assignments are offered annually through ACCMA. One can check with their local functional community representative for additional information.