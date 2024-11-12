Naval Chaplaincy School hosts Fleet Leadership Symposium

Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) hosts their Fleet Leadership...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) hosts their Fleet Leadership Symposium at Naval Station Newport, R.I., Nov. 6, 2024. The symposium brought together Navy and Marine Corps Chaplains, alongside Religious Program Specialists (RP), and Surface Warfare Officers to discuss the unique challenges faced in integrating Chaplins into command structures, share successful strategies for effective collaboration, collaboratively identify resources to equip new chaplains and command triads for success, and to establish clear lines of communication and understanding to ensure seamless cooperation for mission support. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS’ role is to train, develop, and inspire chaplains and religious program specialists to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) hosted their Fleet Leadership Symposium (FLS) at Naval Station Newport, R.I., Nov. 5-6, 2024.



Senior leaders from the Navy Chaplain Corps, Religious Program Specialists (RP), and Surface Warfare Officers (SWO) joined together to foster a stronger partnership between chaplains and command triads.



“Having these experienced naval leaders together in one place to share insights and expertise is essential for both combat efficacy and the Spiritual Readiness of our warfighters and their families,” said Chaplain Capt. Charles Varsogea, commanding officer, NCS. “We especially want to focus our collaborative efforts on welcoming new chaplains to the fleet and guiding newly formed command teams on effectively integrating chaplains and RP’s into their command structure.”



Key goals of the symposium were to identify challenges and share best practices, develop actionable strategies, and strengthen communication channels with key leaders from Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) joining in on roundtable discussions with the religious ministry team.



“In today’s complex dynamic security environment, our chaplains are integral to the well-being of our crews as the resiliency of our Sailors is tested daily,” said Capt. Andrew Klug, executive officer, SWSC. “As SWOs and commanders it is critical to have this continuum of dialogue and understanding with the chaplain corps so that we can effectively integrate religious teams on board our vessels to ensure our Sailors are ready to take the fight to our adversaries whenever called and wherever needed.”



Throughout the symposium, perspectives were shared from commands around the fleet including U.S. Fleet Forces, U.S. Pacific Forces, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, II Marine Expeditionary Forces, and U.S. Pacific Fleet. Key to the successful integration of chaplains throughout the Navy are RPs, who play a vital role in establishing clear lines of communication, support, and understanding between Sailors, chaplains, and command triads.



"Our RPs play a crucial role helping our chaplains meet the spiritual and religious needs whether afloat, across the deckplate, or in the field," said Master Chief Religious Program Specialist (RPCM) Jennifer Kitson, who serves as Fleet RP for U.S. Pacific Fleet. "They are in place to provide that extra extension of the chaplain as a trusted listener, quality improver, and administrator ensuring our warfighters have the ears and avenues needed to follow their faith."



As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS trains Navy chaplains and RPs to fulfill a critical role in helping Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. Their enduring mission is to train, develop, and inspire RMTs to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.



Learn more about NCS here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/NCS/.



To learn more about CSS follow here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.