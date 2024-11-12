USAG Rheinland-Pfalz relocates Military Police Section, consolidates teams for improved efficiency

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany –The Kaiserslautern Provost Marshal Office (PMO) has relocated from Building 2067, Vogelweh Air Station to Building 164 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks (ROB), home to the HQs for the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES).



The relocation aims to make things run more efficiently by combining all military police sections within U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s DES and integrating the Fire and Military Police communication centers.



“The process of relocating took approximately two weeks to complete,” said Master Sgt. Witer Gonzalez, noncommissioned officer in charge, DES. "We are pleased that we were able to complete this transition smoothly and in a relatively quick time frame."



Services available at the new location include:

• interview and processing of subjects and victims

• walk-in reports

• lost ID processing

• lost/recovered/stolen plate services

• fuel ration card issuance

• in/out processing



Communication Access at Rhine Ordnance Barracks PMO

• DSN: 314-541-7007 / 7008

• CIV: +49 611-143-541-7007 / +49 611-143-541-7008

• Contingency: Vogelweh Air Station Security Forces Phone Lines

• DSN: 314-489-6060 / 7070 / 8005 / 8006

• CIV: +49 631-536-6060 / 7070 / 8005 / 8006



Key Points of Contact

• KMC Chief of Police, Chief Diallo, DSN: 314-541-7023, Email: djibril.diallo3.civ@army.mil

• Station Commander, CPT Gutierrez, DSN: 314-489-2823, Email: roman.a.gutierrez4.civ@army.mil

• Provost Sergeant, SFC Figueroa, DSN: 314-541-7015, Email: ange.e.figueroa2.mil@army.mil

• 24-7 Law Enforcement Desk, DSN: 314-541-7007/7008

• MP Investigator Supervisor, SFC Dean, Jensen, DSN: 314-541-7093, Email: dean.h.jensen.mil@army.mil

• MP Traffic Investigator Supervisor, SSG Brantley Bub, DSN: 314-541-7085, Email: Brantley.j.bub.mil@army.mil



Both Police stations are fully equipped, capable and ready to respond and process emergencies across all service affiliations.



The DES team wants to say 'thank you' to the entire community for your attention, assistance and understanding while ensuring the seamless transition of services.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

