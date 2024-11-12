Update 1 and Final: U.S. Coast Guard resets Port Heavy Weather Conditions for CNMI and Guam to WHISKEY following Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi)

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) reset the Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) to WHISKEY for Commonwealth ports at 10:30 a.m. and for Guam around 1 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2024, following the westward movement of Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi).



"We thank our maritime partners for prioritizing safety. We anticipate vessel traffic and cargo operations in the ports to resume later today," said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, deputy sector commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "Our assessment teams worked rapidly to survey infrastructure and ensure safeguards are in place to officially reopen the commercial ports. Our regular operations are returning to normal, and the mission support team members under Base Guam and sub-units are assessing our facilities for any additional impacts."



The COTP's team and partners closely monitor awaiting commercial traffic, including tankers and cargo vessels loaded with freight, and personnel at regional port facilities report no damage or issues.



The U.S. Coast Guard continues to advise caution as Tropical Storm Man-yi moves westward away from the Marianas. Although the immediate threat passed, Guam and Rota remain under a Tropical Storm Warning. A High Surf and Small Craft Advisory are in effect through Thursday, and a Rip Current Statement will be active through Wednesday evening.



The public can refer to local advisories on agency and installation social media pages for the status of beach closures. The U.S. Coast Guard strongly discourages the public from entering the water anywhere on the island due to ongoing rip currents, surf hazards, and potential dangers from runoff. First responders urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, heed local warnings, and follow updates from the National Weather Service. Local meteorologists forecast isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms throughout Wednesday.



Overnight, the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam did not receive any maritime distress calls; however, the Rota Health Clinic contacted JRSC Guam watchstanders, requesting a non-maritime emergency medical transport for a 36-year-old woman experiencing high-risk pregnancy complications. Watchstanders, consulting with medical personnel, coordinated with Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five (HSC-25), and the woman was safely transferred by helicopter to Naval Hospital Guam and further to Guam Memorial Hospital by the Guam Fire Department for specialized care.



"This swift collaboration between JRSC Guam, HSC-25, and local emergency responders exemplifies the shared commitment to the community and humanitarian missions across the Marianas," said Crose. "We thank our partners at HSC-25 for making this mission possible."



For the latest updates and advisories, visit:

• National Weather Service (NWS) Website https://www.weather.gov/gum/

• NWS Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

• Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website https://ghs.guam.gov

• GHS/OCD Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

• Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam

• Naval Base Guam (NBG) Facebook https://www.facebook.com/USNavalBaseGuam



