DMVA hosts 2024 Veterans Day ceremony, honors U.S. and Canadian servicemembers

An Alaskan veteran performs the hymn Amazing Grace on the bagpipes at a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor the sacrifices and contributions of U.S. and Canadian veterans across Alaska and the world and to reflect on their shared service. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs held a Veterans Day ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 11, 2024.



The adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the DMVA, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, gave the keynote speech, highlighting several stories about Alaska-based heroes and the sacrifices they made for their country. He highlighted the fact that one percent of the population in most U.S. states serve in the miliary, whereas Alaska’s service rate is 13 percent.



Benno Cleveland, who enlisted in the Army in 1968, received the Governor of Alaska’s Veterans Advocacy Award at the ceremony and expressed pride in the significant role Alaska Natives and Native Americans play in military service.



Cleveland shared that many serve to protect their homeland and communities, emphasizing the deep sense of duty tied to defending their heritage. He extended gratitude to other veterans and service members for their contributions to safeguarding the country.



“I want to thank you veterans,” Cleveland said. “I want you to know you are our warriors and will continue to be that. For those of you in and out of the service, we all share the oath that we took to protect one another.”



Presented on behalf of the governor’s office by Verdie Bowen, director of the Office of Veterans Affairs, the advocacy award is given annually to a recipient who demonstrates extraordinary service, compassion and commitment to veterans and their families.



Alaska’s quintet ensemble Glacier Brass began the ceremony by playing the Armed Forces Medley, a collection of six songs from each branch of the military. Servicemembers stood to be recognized when their respective branch song played.



Cadets from the Alaska Military Youth Academy attended, sang the national anthem and state song, and served as the color guard.



Alaska’s rich tradition of military service dates to the formation of the Territorial Guard in WWII, when Alaska’s “Eskimo Scouts” patrolled Alaska’s coastline to thwart potential invasion from the Japanese military.



“Who will stand in the gap? That's the question for the future generations,” Saxe said. “Who will stand in the gap? It's all of us working together. Thank you for the veterans who have been here, done it before me, before us.”



The event culminated with a wreath presentation ceremony and a moment of silence to honor fallen warriors and their sacrifice. A bagpiper played the hymn Amazing Grace followed by a trumpet rendition of taps by a member of the ensemble.



“I think for all of us who have worn a uniform, there comes a time when we realize that we would not be here without the folks that came before us,” Saxe said.



Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a U.S. observed annually on November 11 and honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with holidays in several countries which mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.



“This is my first Veterans Day ceremony,” said Royal Canadian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. David Moar, NORAD Region deputy commander, as he stepped to the podium to address the audience. “Thank you so much for your inclusion. Canada is an ally in this ceremony and as a Canadian officer, it's a profound honor to be standing here with you today.”



Canada’s Remembrance Day recognizes the contributions of Canadian servicemembers throughout time who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The poppy is the symbol of Remembrance Day, and each member of the RCAF wears it proudly as a sign of unity and tribute to those who came before them.



“And even though we're separated by a national border, we Canadians and Americans have long been allies, partners in arms, protectors of liberty, defenders of democracy,” Moar said. “But today, as we stand here united on this day of remembrance, it's essential that we remind ourselves that we share so much more than just geographical proximity. We share a lot of history, and the history of collaboration, of joint sacrifice, and of unwavering commitments to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice.”