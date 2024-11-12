908th FTW participates in Montgomery Veterans Day Celebration

Photo By Bradley Clark | A U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter prepares to land at Riverwalk Stadium in...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | A U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter prepares to land at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, Nov. 11, 2024. They helicopter was provided by the 908th Flying Training Wing as a static display for the city’s Veterans Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Flying Training Wing participated in the city of Montgomery, Alabama, Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11, 2024.



The city held a Veterans Day celebration, starting with a parade downtown and ending in Riverwalk Stadium, where there was a resource fair for veterans along with guest speakers and local leaders including Montgomery Mayor, Steven Reed and 42nd Air Base Wing Commander, Col. Shamekia Toliver.



A highlight of the event was when a 908th FTW MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter flew over the stadium and then landed in center field, providing a show of the wing’s new mission.



After the Grey Wolf landed, Pilots, Lt. Col. Justin McCullough and Maj. Heath Garrison, along with Special Mission Aviator, Master Sgt. Kyle Nagamatsu, all from the 908th’s 703rd Helicopter Squadron, then turned the aircraft into a static display for those in attendance to come and ask questions about the aircraft, the unit, and have a chance to take some photos.



908th FTW Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture, was in attendance, and felt providing the aircraft for the event was a way to honor America’s veterans, say thank you to the Montgomery community for their support, while also giving people a chance to learn more about their local Air Force Reserve unit.



“The Montgomery Area has a large and supportive veteran population. Participating in today’s ceremony is the least the 908th can do for the community that has supported us for decades.”