Team Moody welcomes new Honorary Commanders

Moody Air Force Base, Ga. – Team Moody welcomed a new class of honorary commanders in an assumption of command ceremony Nov. 8, 2024, bringing together local leaders and strengthening the base’s community partnerships.



The ceremony officially inducted eight new honorary commanders who will work alongside Moody’s military leaders over the next year in a program designed to bridge the gap between military personnel and the civilians they serve, promoting a shared commitment to community support and national defense.



“For decades, we have shared more than just a fence line; we have shared a deep commitment to each other,” said Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing commander. “Our Airmen and their families live, work and volunteer in Valdosta, Lowndes County and the surrounding communities. You’ve welcomed us with open arms, and in return, we strive to make a positive impact in your lives.



“This Honorary Commander program is just one of the many ways that we strengthen the bonds between our base and the community” added Rudolphi. “Each of you plays an essential role, serving as a bridge between Moody and the people who support us so tirelessly.”



The overall goal of the Honorary Commander Program is to identify community leaders who simply want to show their support to the Defense Department, either through supporting the needs of nearby Airmen, advocating for service member rights in local governance or by providing unique insight of military activity to other civic leaders who can influence public opinion.



This type of support from inside the community itself is vital to ensuring both the military installation and local communities grow together.



“We’re thrilled to welcome these eight new honorary commanders”, said Rudolphi. “Their support strengthens our mission and brings us closer to the communities we serve. This coming year promises to be exciting and impactful as we work together to enhance both the base and our local area."



Jessica Catlett a former honorary commander from 2022, attended the ceremony and spoke on the program’s impact.



“It was an absolute privilege to be an Honorary Commander at Moody Air Force Base,” said Catlett. “I was able to get an inside view of the mission and base operations while also learning how to better support Moody as a local resident.



“Most importantly, this program allowed me to form cherished friendships with incredible people that will last a lifetime,” added Catlett. “The Airmen who serve at Moody are the best in the nation and it’s been my honor to spend this time with them.”



Throughout the program year, the civic leaders will participate in monthly immersions experiences designed to familiarize them with the Team moody missions. These immersions offer a hands-on look at various squadrons and units, helping participants understand the roles responsibilities and skills required.



This year’s class includes Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County, who has been paired with the 23rd Mission Support Group to gain insight into their role at Moody. Barwick shared her excitement about engaging with Team Moody Airmen and families and learning more about life in the military.



“As a participant in the Honorary Commander Program at Moody, I am honored to help bridge the gap between our local community and the airmen and their families,” said Barwick. “This program not only strengthens the vital connection between the military and civilian sectors but also fosters collaboration, understanding, and mutual support, ensuring that both our nation's defense and local initiatives thrive together.”



Through programs like the honorary commander initiative, Moody aims to deepen ties with the South Georgia communities outside the gates, reflecting a shared commitment to service and partnership. The annual ceremony marked the beginning of new friendships and a renewed pledge to work together in support of national defense.



This year’s honorary commanders and their assigned groups include:



Billy Grondahl – 476th Fighter Group/Tenant Units

Terry Davis – 23rd Maintenance Group

Blake Steel – 23rd Fighter Group

Nick Perry – 347th Rescue Group

Bert Chancey – 23rd Comptroller Squadron/Wing Staff Agencies

Megan Barwick– 23rd Mission Support Group

Mary Crawford – 820th Base Defense Squadron

Dr. Mark Eanes – 23rd Medical Group

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2024 Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:08 Story ID: 485111 Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody welcomes new Honorary Commanders, by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.