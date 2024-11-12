Astronautics instructor empowers future officers through experience, mentorship

Photo By Dylan Smith | Lt. Col. Heather Greatting-Dufaud, U.S. Air Force Academy Astronautical Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Smith | Lt. Col. Heather Greatting-Dufaud, U.S. Air Force Academy Astronautical Engineering instructor, poses for a photo at the Academy, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024. Her experience with satellite systems development has made her one of the leading experts in the Department of Astronautics, which has led to a major overhaul of the Satellite Communications course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) see less | View Image Page

At the U.S. Air Force Academy, Lt. Col. Heather Greatting-Dufaud combines her operational experience with a deep commitment to mentorship, striving to prepare cadets not only in the technical field of astronautical engineering but also in problem-solving and leadership skills essential for future U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force officers.



A Personal Connection to the Academy



Returning to her alma mater as an Astronautical Engineering instructor, Greatting-Dufaud has a strong personal connection to the Academy and the Department of Astronautics. Reflecting on her cadet experience, she shared, “The Astronautics Department was the best part of my time here. The Academy offers unique engineering programs, small class sizes, and high instructor availability, creating a very personal learning experience that matched my style perfectly.”



Greatting-Dufaud graduated from the Academy in 2005 before earning her master's in aeronautical engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology in 2007. She now channels her experience as a student into her teaching, hoping to instill the same passion for astronautical engineering in her cadets.



Real-World Insight and Mentorship



In her courses, Astro 310: Introduction to Astronautical Engineering and Astro 332: Satellite Communications, Greatting-Dufaud frequently integrates examples from her operational career to enhance understanding. She explained, “I use real-world examples from the programs I worked on to make the material more approachable and relevant. Engineering is inherently a problem-solving process. I instill an engineering mindset in cadets that will help them solve the big problems they will encounter throughout their careers.”



Greatting-Dufaud brings extensive experience in satellite and missile systems to her role at the Academy. Most recently, she served as chief engineer for the Next Generation OPIR Polar satellite program. Before that, she led advanced satellite initiatives at the National Reconnaissance Office and the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC). Her career spans key roles in nuclear capabilities, laser research, and intelligence analysis, including a deployment to Afghanistan—an experience she now draws on to inspire and educate future officers.



“The most rewarding part of teaching at the Academy is feeling like I am making a difference every single day,” remarked Greatting-Dufaud. “When you work satellite programs, it could be a decade before the system you worked on goes into space. Here, I get to see my students master a hard concept, celebrate successful graded reviews and toss their caps in joy at graduation.”



Her impact is widely recognized within the department. Col. Luke Sauter, Department of Astronautics head, praised her commitment to mentorship, noting, “Heather is a brilliant engineer and effective educator. Like many of our instructors, she brings a wealth of experience as an engineer in the U.S. Space Force, building our nation’s top satellites. She also connects with cadets as a former grad and mother, bringing her history and family into discussions and lessons.”



Transforming the Curriculum



Greatting-Dufaud’s commitment to enhancing cadet learning also extends into curriculum development. Her experience with satellite systems development has made her one of the leading experts in the department, which led to a significant overhaul of the Satellite Communications course. She restructured it to focus on practical, hands-on learning to ensure cadets fully understand how theory relates to the applications of major satellite systems.



Sauter highlighted this contribution: “Heather has taken our Satellite Communications course and transformed it. She is now helping other instructors learn the course and material, passing on her expertise.”



In addition to the course transformation, she actively seeks support from experts in the field, incorporating experiments and other examples into her courses to create an experiential learning environment.



Empowering the Next Generation



Beyond the classroom, Lt. Col. Greatting-Dufaud is dedicated to empowering cadets in various ways. She recently led a cadet group to the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) conference, giving them opportunities to network with industry professionals and envision their futures in engineering.



“She has a passion for highlighting women in the engineering field and strives to role model how students can be successful engineers, mothers and leaders,” said Sauter. “She is an ardent supporter of empowering women officers and engineers. She leads and educates through the examples she has made with her own life experiences.”



Her mentorship and leadership have left a significant mark on the cadets she works with, ensuring they leave the Academy as well-rounded leaders prepared for the challenges ahead.