Beaufort S.C.- During the winter months, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island sees smaller numbers

of recruit battalions, which in turn means that there are smaller numbers of patients coming through the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit. As a result of these smaller numbers, the corpsmen who work and train at NMRTU Parris Island have a little extra time to work on their deploy ability training and warrior toughness skills.



Some of the corpsmen chose to partake in the Marine Corps Recruit Training Obstacle Course as part of

their medical knowledge/skills, professional development, and physical readiness training.



During this exercise, the corpsmen learned good stretching techniques to prepare their bodies for the

physical activity they were about to endure.



They also were provided with a medical brief, even though they are the medical staff, corpsmen still

need to know what to do in the case of an emergency for themselves. In the event of an emergency, they would all be chipping in and using this as a learning experience polishing up some medical skills.



Two corpsmen who had completed this obstacle course before ran through each obstacle for the others

to see. They explained what they were doing and the best way to complete the obstacle with the

minimum exertion possible so that their bodies had the strength to complete each obstacle.



Next, it was everybody’s turn to try each obstacle they felt comfortable doing. Some chose to start

with the rope climb while others decided to start at the beginning. Either way, they started, and everyone took turns completing each one.



Once they felt comfortable with each part of the course, they were offered the chance to run the course

in its entirety. A few corpsmen opted to take the leaders up on this option.



This training exercise was a great way to start the winter months training process. Physical readiness is very important to maintain the warfighter energy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2024 Date Posted: 11.12.2024 Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US