    Warrior Toughness

    Photo By Lindsay Schreiber | Beaufort S.C.- Corpsmen from NMRTU Parris Island participate in the Marine Corps...... read more read more

    BEAUFORT , SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Story by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- During the winter months, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island sees smaller numbers
    of recruit battalions, which in turn means that there are smaller numbers of patients coming through the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit. As a result of these smaller numbers, the corpsmen who work and train at NMRTU Parris Island have a little extra time to work on their deploy ability training and warrior toughness skills.

    Some of the corpsmen chose to partake in the Marine Corps Recruit Training Obstacle Course as part of
    their medical knowledge/skills, professional development, and physical readiness training.

    During this exercise, the corpsmen learned good stretching techniques to prepare their bodies for the
    physical activity they were about to endure.

    They also were provided with a medical brief, even though they are the medical staff, corpsmen still
    need to know what to do in the case of an emergency for themselves. In the event of an emergency, they would all be chipping in and using this as a learning experience polishing up some medical skills.

    Two corpsmen who had completed this obstacle course before ran through each obstacle for the others
    to see. They explained what they were doing and the best way to complete the obstacle with the
    minimum exertion possible so that their bodies had the strength to complete each obstacle.

    Next, it was everybody’s turn to try each obstacle they felt comfortable doing. Some chose to start
    with the rope climb while others decided to start at the beginning. Either way, they started, and everyone took turns completing each one.

    Once they felt comfortable with each part of the course, they were offered the chance to run the course
    in its entirety. A few corpsmen opted to take the leaders up on this option.

    This training exercise was a great way to start the winter months training process. Physical readiness is very important to maintain the warfighter energy.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Location: BEAUFORT , SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Toughness, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

