Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Co-Hosts 2024 Wisconsin Governor’s Cybersecurity Summit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amber Peck | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin's interim adjutant general, gives the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amber Peck | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin's interim adjutant general, gives the opening remarks for day two of the 2024 Wisconsin Governor’s Cybersecurity Summit at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wisconsin, Oct. 29, 2024. The Wisconsin Governor’s Cybersecurity Summit is an opportunity for professionals to broaden their awareness of cybersecurity threats and learn how the industry continues to proactively meet challenges and protect the virtual world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck) see less | View Image Page

APPLETON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Administration, hosted the third annual Wisconsin Governor’s Cybersecurity Summit, October 28-30, 2024, at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.



The summit gave cybersecurity professionals an opportunity to enhance awareness of emerging cyber threats and learn about proactive measures shaping the industry’s defense of the virtual landscape. The event demonstrates Wisconsin’s commitment to enhancing statewide cybersecurity defenses and advancing collaboration among cybersecurity professionals.



The conference had a diverse group of over 500 attendees, including representatives from state, federal, city, county, and municipal governments, students, private sector professionals from large and small organizations, and members of the academic community.



Governor Tony Evers provided a virtual message to the group where he emphasized the need for public-private partnerships as a cornerstone of Wisconsin’s goal to build a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.



A key example of this initiative is the Wisconsin Cyber Response Team, a volunteer emergency response group managed by Wisconsin Emergency Management under DMA. This team of cybersecurity and information technology professionals are prepared to respond to cyber incidents targeting Wisconsin’s critical infrastructure, including school districts. As of October 2024, the CRT has managed 33 incidents—a 21% increase over last year—demonstrating the ongoing need for robust cybersecurity measures statewide.



Speaking to the urgency and significance of cybersecurity, Brig. Gen. David May, interim adjutant general of Wisconsin, reminded attendees of the stakes involved in safeguarding digital spaces. “It’s not just about protecting data; it’s about safeguarding trust, privacy, and the very fabric of our digital lives,” he emphasized during his opening remarks on day two of the Governor’s Cyber Security Conference.



The summit also highlighted contributions to the cybersecurity field by women professionals. Wisconsin Air National Guardsman Col. Jeannie Jeanetta, chief of staff of the joint staff, hosted a fireside chat dedicated to Women in Cyber featuring Mary Faulkner, Amy Glasscock, and Genevieve Marquardt. Their discussion focused on industry best practices, essential tools for cyber professionals, and trends shaping the future of cybersecurity.



Keynote speakers of Women in Cyber, Brig. Gen. Terin Williams, vice director of operations (cyber) for the National Guard Bureau and State Chief Information Officer Trina Zanow of the DOA, encouraged attendees to prioritize continuous learning and leadership in cybersecurity.



“I implore you to, as a leader, continue to train with books as if you're training [your subordinates] to lead,” Williams said. “And if you’re not a leader yet, then you continue to demand that you are trained.”



Additionally, a panel featuring Troy Stairwalt, Bill Nash, Ed Snow, and Paul Neff examined Wisconsin’s model for building critical cybersecurity capabilities statewide. The panelists answered questions ranging from the evolution of cybersecurity over the course of their careers to explaining how they manage to balance prevention, protection, response and recovery activities against threat actors.



This year’s summit demonstrated the importance of a united front against cyber threats, reinforcing DMA’s and DOA’s dedication to bolstering Wisconsin’s cybersecurity posture and protecting the state’s infrastructure and communities.