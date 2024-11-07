Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAFB Chapel welcomes partners in ministry

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Madi Collier | Ministry partners receive a tour of Taylor Chapel during Partners in Ministry Day,...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing Chaplain Corps welcomed ministry partners from the San Angelo community for a day focused on strengthening support for Airmen and families stationed at Goodfellow, Nov. 1. The event brought together on and off-base ministry leaders to discuss how to best support the spiritual and emotional needs of Goodfellow’s military community.
    Guests were given a tour of Goodfellow’s chapel facilities, where they learned more about the range of resources available to Airmen, from counseling services to family support programs. The Chaplain Corps provided insight into the challenges and needs of today’s service members, highlighting how community partners can work together to provide a wider range of support.
    This event underscored the shared commitment between Goodfellow and the San Angelo community to support those who have chosen to serve. By fostering closer ties with local faith leaders and organizations, Goodfellow’s Chaplain Corps is building a stronger, more connected support network that reaches beyond the base, creating a sense of belonging and encouragement for Airmen and their families.

