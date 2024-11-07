GAFB Chapel welcomes partners in ministry

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing Chaplain Corps welcomed ministry partners from the San Angelo community for a day focused on strengthening support for Airmen and families stationed at Goodfellow, Nov. 1. The event brought together on and off-base ministry leaders to discuss how to best support the spiritual and emotional needs of Goodfellow’s military community.

Guests were given a tour of Goodfellow’s chapel facilities, where they learned more about the range of resources available to Airmen, from counseling services to family support programs. The Chaplain Corps provided insight into the challenges and needs of today’s service members, highlighting how community partners can work together to provide a wider range of support.

This event underscored the shared commitment between Goodfellow and the San Angelo community to support those who have chosen to serve. By fostering closer ties with local faith leaders and organizations, Goodfellow’s Chaplain Corps is building a stronger, more connected support network that reaches beyond the base, creating a sense of belonging and encouragement for Airmen and their families.

Date Taken: 11.05.2024 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US