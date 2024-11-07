Fort Sill and Lawton community unite to honor veterans during Veterans Day events

Photo By Angela Turner | Fort Sill offered both static displays and personnel for this year's Vet Fest Nov. 6...... read more read more Photo By Angela Turner | Fort Sill offered both static displays and personnel for this year's Vet Fest Nov. 6 and 7 at Cameron University. Among the support were Soldiers with 2-2nd FA, the Artillery Half Section, Short Round and Big Deuce. see less | View Image Page

LAWTON, Okla. (Nov. 11, 2024) – Soldiers from Fort Sill joined forces with the Lawton community to celebrate Veterans Day, honoring those who have served and fostering a deeper connection between the military and local residents. From Veterans Day speeches to interactive events, these gatherings provided opportunities to express gratitude, share experiences and inspire the next generation of service members.



The week kicked off with Cameron University’s annual “Vet Fest” on Nov. 6-7, a vibrant, two-day event where Fort Sill Soldiers displayed military equipment and connected with Lawton residents. Attendees had the chance to interact with Fort Sill’s ceremonial mule Big Deuce and goat Short Round, as well as witness demonstrations from Soldiers, who shared insights into the Army’s mission and operations. The event highlighted the Army’s commitment to both honoring veterans and inspiring future generations.



Maj. Jonathan Niemberg, battalion executive officer of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment said local events like Vet Fest are significant.



“We’re very honored to participate and very thankful that Cameron University invited us,” Niemberg said. “This event fosters relationships with the local community and shows our appreciation for veterans.”



Niemberg also said the demonstrations allowed children and young people to experience the Army firsthand.



“It’s a rare opportunity for kids to get close and see how artillery works—they may have only seen it on TV, but here they get hands-on experience,” he said.



Similarly, Staff Sgt. Josie Johnson, from 2-2nd FAR, reflected on how Veterans Day holds personal significance.



“We have a lot of freedoms due to the work and efforts that the Army and people within the Army have put in,” Johnson said.



Johnson said the holiday’s impact can be more profound when communities engage with service members directly. She emphasized events like Vet Fest help children better understand the sacrifices of military members.



“These events bring another perspective to kids and help educate them on what service means,” Johnson said.



Second Lt. Carson Risdon, of Alpha Battery, 2-2nd FAR, brought Big Deuce and Short Round to Vet Fest, much to the delight of attendees.



“It’s very important for us to support the Lawton community,” Risdon said. “For kids who might not have military families or might not visit Fort Sill often, it’s a good way to connect with them.”



As the week continued, Fort Sill leadership participated in the “Steps Under the Stars and Stripes” ceremony on Nov. 9 at the Lawton Veterans Center. Col. Glenn Henke, U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Commandant, addressed veterans and residents, focusing on the importance of honoring those who served.



Henke highlighted the Army’s commitment to supporting veterans, both during their service and in the years that follow. His remarks underscored the shared values of the Army and the Lawton community in recognizing the lasting contributions of veterans.



This event offered an opportunity for the Lawton community and Fort Sill Soldiers to connect, reinforcing the bond between the installation and its neighboring residents.



Veterans Day itself was commemorated with a formal ceremony at Lawton City Hall. Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird spoke with city officials, employees and community members, honoring veterans’ selfless service. Reflecting on his own family’s military background, Baird spoke of the values instilled by veterans.



“Duty, honor, country—those three words dictate what we ought to be, what we can be, and what we will be. They are our rallying point when courage seems to fail,” Baird said.



Baird emphasized the shared duty of Soldiers and civilians to honor veterans and support the Army’s mission.



Lawton City Manager John Ratliff, a veteran himself, delivered remarks highlighting Veterans Day as both a time of reflection and a “call to action” for supporting veterans in the community.



“For every veteran you’ve heard of, there’s a hundred you haven’t,” Ratliff said.



Ratliff emphasized the importance of local programs that support veterans and allow the community to connect directly with service members.



The events culminated in an afternoon ceremony at Cameron University, where Col. Reginald White, commander of Fort Sill’s 434th Field Artillery Brigade, expressed gratitude for the local support shown to Soldiers and veterans alike. He encouraged veterans to share their stories to inspire future generations.



As the Army’s Soldier for Life program affirms, veterans are integral to the community and continue to shape the future through their example. For more information on Fort Sill’s community engagements or to learn about Army programs that support veterans, visit Fort Sill’s website or Soldier for Life.