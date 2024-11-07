Soldier proud to be part of warrior fitness team

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Hundreds of thousands of athletes across of the United States from various professions train to compete in the 2024 CrossFit worldwide open.



The top 40 men and top 40 women across the world advance to the CrossFit Games. Capt. Katie Cunningham, a physical therapist assigned to the Warrior Fitness Team, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, made it to the Semifinals, one step away from the CrossFit Games. She competed on the North America West Semifinal team.



“To compete at that level felt surreal,’ she said. “It’s the pinnacle of the sport. I’ve always admired athletes competing at the CrossFit Games but thought their achievements were beyond my reach. Now, I’ve realized I can achieve anything I set my mind to. This was the most important lesson I learned from the season.”



CrossFit



Cunningham said CrossFit is one of the most effective programs Soldiers can use to improve their overall fitness.



“You can walk into any gym and see people weightlifting with poor form which leads to injury,” she said CrossFit is one of the only programs that has a strong emphasis on proper technique and safe progression.”



By focusing on correct technique and gradual progression, CrossFit helps athletes build resilience and decrease injury risk, she said.



As a physical therapist, keeping Soldiers healthy is a priority.



Cunningham said Soldiers can use Army IgnitED to obtain CrossFit coaching certifications.



“The courses are excellent for improving your own form and being able to help others with their form,” she said.



She studies for her certified strength and conditioning exam to further her ability to help others in their fitness journeys. She’s involved with physical therapy global health initiatives, participates in monthly working groups and takes specialized classes.



Growing up as a competitive gymnast, Cunningham said she thrived on movement.



Cunningham competed in Division I acrobatics and tumbling at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. She said she was drawn to the team aspect and challenge of acrobatics and tumbling, an NCAA emerging sport.



“The gym is my happy place and has always felt like home,” she said. “Years of gymnastics, acrobatics and tumbling built a strong foundation of strength and conditioning.”



When her college competition days ended in 2016, she said she needed a structured way to keep moving so she walked into a CrossFit gym.



“Instantly, I fell in love,” she said. “I primarily use CrossFit to stay fit and healthy by participating in group classes.”



Call to Service



Though her father left the Army before she was born, Cunningham said she grew up with stories of him serving as an armor officer in the Gulf War and saw the camaraderie he had with his friends.



“He stayed in close contact with his Army friends throughout my childhood, and I always thought that was special,” she said.



Although Cunningham pursued an athletic scholarship in college, she said she still had a desire to serve. While she was on a clinical rotation at Fort Liberty in North Carolina, during physical therapy school, she said it solidified her desire to join the Army.



“I was drawn to the Army for its emphasis on leadership and the opportunity to practice physical therapy in a demanding and meaningful environment,” she said.



Warrior Fitness Team



Just eight months after knee surgery, Cunningham decided to try out for the Warrior Fitness Team. She learned about them through social media and didn’t think she was good enough to compete at their level but wanted to give it a go.



“Some athletes from my gym were also trying out, and I thought it would be fun to join them for the workouts,” she said. ‘Although I didn’t make the team, I performed better than I expected, which motivated me to train harder for the next tryout. The aspiration to join the team played a significant role in my decision to get more involved with competitive CrossFit.”



While Cunningham now trains and competes with the team, she also serves as a physical therapist in the Army.



“I’m currently developing a holistic health and fitness program for my battalion to enhance readiness and promote a culture of wellness, ensuring that my professional skills stay current,” she said.



Cunningham is also studying for her certified strength and conditioning exam to further her ability to help others in their fitness journeys. She’s involved with physical therapy global health initiatives, participates in monthly working groups and takes specialized classes, driven by interests in the field.



Cunningham said she’s proud of all her fellow athletes in the Warrior Fitness Team program.



“This program is a great chance to show off what the Army is all about,” she said. “We train hard to be the best in our sport, and we take it very seriously. Our goal is to represent the Army in the best way possible. We are truly honored to have the opportunity to do so.”



She said when she joined the Army to be physical therapist, she never anticipated the many other paths that would open for her. She attended Air Assault School and joined the Warrior Fitness Team.



“The Army has a lot of opportunities to challenge yourself and achieve greatness,” she said. “It’s not just about reaching specific goals; it’s about the daily pursuit of growth and striving to be the best version of myself. The Army has made this journey possible. I am committed to making a meaningful impact and building a fulfilling career in the Army.”

