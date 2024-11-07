APORA Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Enhanced Health Protection

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee | Benin army Col. Maj. Etienne D. Leone Ahouanvoeke, Central Director of the Benin army...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee | Benin army Col. Maj. Etienne D. Leone Ahouanvoeke, Central Director of the Benin army Health Services, left, U.S. Army Col. Michael Cohen, United States Africa Command Command Surgeon, and U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Command Surgeon, watch a live simulation event that showcase an integrated response among civilian and military entities in a disaster and outbreak scenario at Cotonou, Benin Nov. 5, 2024. This simulation focused on sparking high levels of collaboration among African countries and also with US partners this comprehensive simulation hosted by Benin sets the stage for the future of APORA as a binding and catalyzing force for effective outbreak and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has a significant interest in promoting civilian–military partnerships to enhance force health protection and foster resilient security environments.

One example of such a partnership is the African Partnership Outbreak Response Alliance (APORA), developed by the DOD through U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).

“One of APORA’s greatest strengths is bringing together governments, international organizations, and civil society groups to collaborate on building more robust and resilient health systems across Africa,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Command Surgeon.

As an African-led alliance, senior leaders from Benin volunteered to host this APORA engagement from Nov. 4-8, 2024, in Cotonou, Benin.

“Our gracious hosts from Benin have organized an exceptional program, advancing APORA into realistic simulations and exercises,” said Stamp. “The collaboration between the 35 APORA member nations is vital to a sustainable program that enhances global security for years to come.”

Health security alliances are a critical component of global health security, addressing known and emerging threats that impact economies, politics, and societies. Collaboration between military and civilian sectors allows for the preparation, mitigation, and response to these threats. Civilian–military partnerships provide unique opportunities for operational and strategic engagement through cross-functional alliances, from local to regional and international levels.

The APORA conference began in 2014 with 12 countries, aiming to mitigate the threat of emerging and re-emerging pathogens in Africa, exacerbated by a lack of early warning detection and response systems. As membership continues to grow, a notable development this year is the establishment of an APORA Task Force in each member country, which will serve as the foundation for a broader APORA network.

“APORA’s 10-year anniversary marks a significant milestone in its mission to enhance regional response to infectious diseases and improve the health and security of Africa and the world,” said Stamp.

The APORA motto, “Forward Together,” embodies the solidarity of its member nations in preventing and responding to infectious diseases that recognize no borders.

This year’s conference introduces a new emphasis on operational response, reflecting the alliance’s focus on strengthening and refining national and regional outbreak response capabilities. These efforts include improving surveillance and early warning systems, enhancing laboratory capacity, and bolstering the healthcare workforce.

A highlight of the conference is a live simulation workshop—an APORA first. This event showcases an integrated response among civilian and military entities in a disaster and outbreak scenario, marking a milestone in APORA’s history.

“Simulations like this spark higher levels of collaboration among African countries and with U.S. partners,” said Benin army Col. Maj. Etienne D. Leone Ahouanvoeke, Central Director of the Benin army Health Services and APORA’s lead planner from Benin. “This comprehensive simulation sets the stage for APORA’s future as a binding and catalyzing force for effective outbreak and disaster response.”

“This event, held during APORA’s 10th anniversary, highlights the alliance’s longevity as a diverse, multilateral organization. It’s also a fitting moment for further development,” added Ahouanvoeke. “The theme of this year’s event, ‘Preparing APORA for Future Outbreaks and Local Ownership,’ reflects our vision at this milestone.”

To achieve these goals, the conference has focused on team-building through tactical training, developing standard operating procedures (SOPs), and conducting tabletop exercises. These initiatives ensure that countries and their partners can swiftly and effectively respond to outbreaks.

“An alliance is nothing without partnership,” said Ahouanvoeke. “Over these 10 years, the alliance’s partners have grown from 12 to 35, and it is well on the way to encompassing the whole African continent. Such a network holds a potential few others can claim.”

“At this juncture in APORA’s history, the value of APORA is measured by time and the partners within it,” continued Ahouanvoeke. “Our challenge now is directing our steps toward APORA’s full potential. The simulation event and emphasis on local ownership guide us to deepen and diversify our resources, making the network more resilient and relevant.”

By building stronger and more resilient health systems, APORA aims to reduce the impact of infectious diseases on the continent and improve the health of African populations. By working together, APORA leverages the strengths and resources of all partners to create a more effective, sustainable response to infectious diseases in Africa.