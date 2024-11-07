Patients give BAMC high marks for care

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | A patient fills out a TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey (TRISS) at Brooke Army...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | A patient fills out a TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey (TRISS) at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 13, 2024. BAMC received an overall rating of nearly 80% on the TRISS for the first quarter of 2024 – more than seven points higher than the average for other military treatment facilities and 11 points higher than civilian network hospitals. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 – Brooke Army Medical Center scored high marks and positive feedback from patients on both inpatient and outpatient surveys.



Several patients surveyed expressed their gratitude within survey comments.



One patient said, “Excellent provider and care, I truly felt heard and seen.”



Another said, “I was treated respectfully and with care. All my questions were answered, and I was given guidance for my future health.”



Other comments included, “Very thorough,” “Very professional,” and “Excellent communication.”



BAMC providers and clinics scored well on the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey “Best of the Best” report for the third quarter of 2024.



The Military Health System asks beneficiaries to rate their care and patient experience, and responses are reported quarterly and annually in the JOES Best of the Best reports containing the top-performing clinics, providers, clerks, and receptionists, each broken out by primary care and specialty care.



The following providers and clinics were recognized for patient satisfaction in the report:

• Pediatric Clinic

• Nephrology Clinic

• Outpatient Nutrition Clinic

• Otolaryngology Clinic

• Oncology Clinic

• Xavier Quinones, CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Family Medicine Clinic



One of Quinones patients said, “Provider was very thorough, knowledgeable, and professional. I could not ask for a better one!”



Another said, “Dr. Quinones gave me good advice, helpful.”



Randomly selected patients receive the JOES survey about 72 hours after an appointment.



In all, 173 BAMC providers received a 100% score for overall provider satisfaction on the JOES survey over the 12-month period from September 2023 to August 2024.



Over the past 12 months BAMC’s JOES scores have surpassed other MTF’s and civilian facilities in the categories of overall satisfaction, provider satisfaction, and pharmacy and radiology experience. Additionally, more BAMC patients said they would recommend BAMC for care.



“These numbers are a testament to the dedication and commitment of our entire staff to providing our patients the safe, high-quality healthcare they deserve,” said Col. Mark Stackle, the BAMC Commander.



Additionally, for the second quarter of 2024, BAMC received an overall rating of 82.7% on the TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey. That score was an average of 12 percentage points higher than other military and civilian hospitals.



Furthermore, 83.1% of those surveyed said they would recommend BAMC for inpatient care. That’s more than 10 percentage points higher than other military and civilian hospitals. BAMC also received high marks on communication with both doctors and nurses.



The TRISS incorporates the questions developed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems initiative.



The TRISS reports on the experiences of adults who receive medical, surgical, and obstetrics inpatient services from the Military Health System's 58 direct care military treatment facilities and through the MHS civilian network of providers purchased care arrangements. The survey is conducted for TRICARE's Defense Health Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation division.



The survey’s intent is to provide performance feedback that is actionable and will aid in improving the overall quality of healthcare for adult beneficiaries.



“These surveys are very important because they give healthcare providers and BAMC leadership the feedback necessary to improve quality of care, patient experience and satisfaction,” said Maria Guerrero, chief of the Patient Experience Office at BAMC.



“Patient participation in these surveys is vital to us because our number one priority is improving our patients’ experience and their satisfaction,” Stackle added.