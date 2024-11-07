TRICARE Open Season Underway

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency announced today that TRICARE Open Season is underway. Open season began Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 10. Additionally, TRICARE’s 2025 out-of-pocket costs are now available to help beneficiaries learn about any cost changes that may affect them.



During open season, eligible beneficiaries have three options:

• Stay in their current plan.

• Enroll in a plan.

• Change plans: Beneficiaries enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select can switch plans and switch between individual and family enrollment.

All enrollment changes made during open season go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.



To enroll in a plan or make changes during open season, beneficiaries have two options:

• Call their regional contractor; or

o Humana Military (East Region): 1-800-444-4554

o TriWest Healthcare Alliance (West Region): 1-888-874-9378 (TriWest’s call center opened Nov. 11. Beneficiaries in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin should contact TriWest for enrollment changes. These states are moving from the East Region to the West Region as part of the new TRICARE contract known as T-5.)



• Send the region-specific form for the plan they wish to enroll in to their regional contractor or designated provider.

o TRICARE Prime forms (DD Form 2876)—includes USFHP

o TRICARE Select forms (DD Form 3043)



Beneficiaries won’t be able to make TRICARE plan changes on the Beneficiary Web Enrollment portal in MilConnect due to an enrollment freeze.



Beneficiaries in the West Region must act before the start of the T-5 contract on Jan. 1, 2025. They should contact TriWest to ensure their contact information is up to date and to transfer their payment information if they pay enrollment fees or premiums by credit card or bank transfer. More information is available under the T-5 Regional Contract Changes section on TRICARE’s Open Season page.



As a reminder, open season is the only time beneficiaries can make changes to their plan unless they experience a Qualifying Life Event.



TRICARE beneficiaries may also be eligible for the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). Eligibility depends on beneficiary status. Those eligible will need to be enrolled in a TRICARE health plan to be eligible for vision coverage.



Federal Benefits Open Season is Nov. 11–Dec. 9. Visit BENEFEDS to check eligibility, compare FEDVIP plans and rates, enroll in a plan, and more. Plans and rates are now available.



Open season does not apply to beneficiaries enrolled in the following premium-based plans: TRICARE Retired Reserve; TRICARE Reserve Select; TRICARE Young Adult; TRICARE For Life; or Continued Health Care Benefit Program.



TRICARE will host a webinar on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. ET to provide information about open season and answer questions about health plan options.



Media with additional questions should contact the DHA Media Team.



###



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



Defense Health Agency health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency



Sign up for Military Health System email updates at health.mil/subscriptions



Join the Defense Health Agency online community

• DHA on Twitter at twitter.com/DoD_DHA

• DHA on Facebook at facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency

• DHA on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2024 Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:18 Story ID: 485067 Location: US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRICARE Open Season Underway, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.