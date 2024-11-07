Recruiting starts at home for the Puerto Rico National Guard

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – In a significant moment for the Puerto Rico Army National Guard (PRARNG), Maj. Cesar Irizarry, the newly appointed Commander of the PRARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, had the honor of welcoming his own daughter, Private First Class (Pfc.) Anamaris Irizarry Torres, into the ranks of the PRARNG. Pfc. Irizarry Torres enlisted as a Human Resources Specialist (42A) while completing her senior year of high school.



Reflecting on this unique moment, Maj. Irizarry shared his pride in his daughter’s decision to serve in the Guard, a value instilled within their family. He also highlighted that service runs deep in their family. His father served in the military during the Korean War, and his son, Airman 1st Class Cesar Andres Irizarry, serves in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.



“Recruiting truly starts at home,” said Irizarry. “It’s an honor to see Anamaris make this commitment to service, and as her father, I couldn’t be prouder of her choice to join our organization and make a difference. With both of my children now serving, I feel an even greater sense of pride in our family’s dedication to this nation.”



Pfc. Irizarry Torres expressed her excitement and the sense of purpose she feels as she follows in her father’s footsteps.



“This feels like the beginning of something meaningful,” she said. “Joining the Guard and having my dad’s support means everything. I look forward to contributing to the PRARNG and to the experiences ahead.”



The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez, extended congratulations to Pfc. Irizarry Torres, acknowledging the importance of family in the Guard.



“We are deeply honored to have Pfc. Irizarry Torres join our ranks, and we recognize the commitment this family has shown to service,” said Méndez. “This is a proud moment, not only for Team Irizarry but for our entire organization, as we continue to grow our Guard family and build on our mission to serve Puerto Rico and the Nation.”



The PRARNG warmly welcomes Pfc Irizarry Torres as she embarks on her career, representing the dedication and values of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.



The Puerto Rico Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion is starting off FY25 on the right foot as it closes out the month of October with 87 accessions.

