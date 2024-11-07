Thai Chef Recognized for Volunteer Work Supporting U.S. Navy Ships

Photo By Grady Fontana | SRIRACH, Thailand— Pongpisit Ungsuchaikij, head chef at a popular hotel in Pattaya,...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | SRIRACH, Thailand— Pongpisit Ungsuchaikij, head chef at a popular hotel in Pattaya, and volunteer with U.S. Navy League Siam Council in Pattaya, Thailand, prepares a popular Thai dish aboard expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) in Sriracha, Thailand, Nov. 6, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East recognized a long-standing volunteer of the U.S. Navy League Siam Council in Pattaya, Thailand, during a certificate presentation aboard expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) in Sriracha, Thailand, Nov. 6, 2024.



MSC Far East presented Pongpisit Ungsuchaikij, head chef at a popular hotel in Pattaya, with a letter of appreciation for his more than 10 years serving U.S. Navy ships with cooking demonstrations to a countless number of Sailors and civilian mariners over the past decade.



The letter of appreciation was presented by Lt. Cmdr. Jamil A. Khan, chaplain, MSC Far East; and civilian mariner Capt. Chris Jackson, master of City of Bismarck, on behalf of the commanding officer of MSC Far East.



Shortly before the presentation, Ungsuchaikij worked with civilian mariner Rodolfo Villanueva, chief cook, City of Bismarck, to prepare lunch for the crew.



“This is my second time working with the chef [Ungsuchaikij],” said Villanueva, a 22-year member of MSC and 12-year U.S. Navy veteran.

“I’ve learned a lot from him. I’ve never cooked Thai food before; it’s very similar to what I cook, but the ingredients are a lot different. The crew loves Thai food, that’s why we asked him to come back.”



According to Villanueva, Ungsuchaikij’s contribution to the ship is more than just providing culinary expertise, for some it’s an introduction to Thai culture.



“Through his cooking demonstrations, he has warmly introduced Thai culture to hundreds of civilian mariners,” said Villanueva. “He’s been an exceptional host to numerous individuals making their first trip to Thailand. Something I’m sure they’ll cherish.”



Ungsuchaikij has been cooking in the hotel industry for more than 21 years. He continues to support the Navy League because he enjoys providing that hospitality to U.S. Navy visiting Thailand.



“I like to make the visitors feel comfortable in Thailand,” said Ungsuchaikij. “Some of the [mariners] have no friends in Thailand, we like to help build friendships.”



Ungsuchaikij said he will continue to volunteer with the Navy League supporting Navy ships for as long as he can.



“In addition to serving the U.S. Navy, civilian mariners have the unique opportunity travel the globe and immerse themselves in diverse cultures,” said Khan. “A big component to social life in many cultures is food. In Thailand, this is especially the case. We are incredibly grateful for Chef [Ungsuchaikij] volunteering his time and effort over the past decade in introducing Thai culture and cuisine to our civilian mariners.”



City of Bismarck is in Thailand conducting routine maintenance while supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet.



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.