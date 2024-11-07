Military Family Day at Fleet Week San Diego

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks | Military families receive lunch during Fleet Week San Diego's Military Family Day, an...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks | Military families receive lunch during Fleet Week San Diego's Military Family Day, an event to show appreciation to military families in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (November 10, 2024) Liberty Military Housing, in partnership with Fleet Week San Diego (FWSD), hosted Military Family Day on Broadway Pier in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024.



Military Family Day has been an integral part of Fleet Week San Diego for 20 years and the intent has always been the same, to celebrate military families.



“Liberty Military Housing has partnered with Fleet Week to bring our military families to be able to participate,” said Cindy Farless, Community Services Director of Liberty Military Housing and this year's Chair of Fleet Week San Diego. “It’s a day to celebrate them and show them how much the community supports them.”



According to Farless, FWSD is unique because it focuses on the military community that actually resides in the area. Unlike typical fleet weeks around the country, which are designed to introduce the civilian community to the military by bringing service members to the region, FWSD allows for direct interaction between the civilian community and military families who live there year-round.



“I love to see the [civilian] community walking around and talking with the [military] families and learning more,” said Farless. “I think anytime you get people together they start appreciating what these families go through a little bit more and have a little more empathy.”



For Electronics Technician 3rd Class Noe Hernandez, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Military Family Day is important because it’s a way to interact with other military families and make that bond even stronger.



“Events like this allow [military] families to interact with each other,” said Hernandez. “You might recognize someone from the ship that you haven’t interacted with before and seeing them here you might click.”



Hernandez and his family were also excited to participate in the tour of amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) and spend time with the community as a whole.



Farless emphasizes the significance of the community aspect of Military Family Day, noting its importance in fostering connections.



“It’s an important event to be part of as a company to bridge that opportunity and get our families out and engage in the community,” said Farless.



Military Family Day originally began as a way to bring families together at a San Diego State University football game. While that tradition is still part of FWSD, the event has since evolved to include activities at the pier. Families are provided with water, snacks, cooler backpacks, and a free lunch. In addition to these refreshments, families can participate in various events on the pier and enjoy tours of the ships.



For more information about FWSD, check out our Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/fleetweeksd, www.instagram.com/califleetweeks/.