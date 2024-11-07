Honoring the Legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers: Rebuilding Homes, Rebuilding History

Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Moore stands at the helm of a mission that goes beyond bricks and mortar - one aimed at honoring those who once changed the course of history. As part of the National Guard Bureau’s Innovative Readiness Training (NGB IRT) program, Moore and his team are engaged in rebuilding homes for members of the Navajo Indian Nation, including World War II veterans, in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation (SWIF).



The Navajo Indian Nation, with its proud history of service, occupies a revered place in the annals of military history. During World War II, when the United States faced a seemingly insurmountable challenge against the Japanese forces, the “Navajo Code Talkers” helped turn the tide of the war. Using their native tongue language to create an unbreakable code, these Navajo veterans ensured that U.S. forces could communicate securely and effectively. Their work was crucial in protecting American lives and securing victory over the Japanese.



The SWIF, using NGB IRT, is paying tribute to these heroes by rebuilding homes not only for Navajo veterans but also for the family members of those who have served, honoring their deep connections to military service.

“It was phenomenal getting immersed in their culture,” said Moore, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard. “They wanted their houses to face to the East so they could see the sunrise in the morning. That’s one of their spiritual beliefs.”



This past Memorial Day, Moore undertook the renovation of a particularly meaningful home.



“I had the privilege to meet 107-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. John Kinsel Sr. “World War II Navajo Code Talker,” said Moore.



After returning from the war, Kinsel used a team of horses and a trailer to haul timber from the mountainside, cutting and shaping the wood by hand to build a home for himself and his wife. This same house, where his children were born, is now undergoing renovations to include modern amenities such as running water and an updated electrical system. Alongside the house, a couple of dilapidated structures remain on his property, including a firewood bin and a timber storage shed.



Although Kinsel’s home project was led and funded by an organization outside of the NGB IRT, Moore and his team remained committed to showing their ongoing respect and admiration for the Navajo tribe.



“Our team had the day off, but everyone agreed to drive over 90 minutes away, to spend the day addressing the distressed structures that were not part of the renovation,” states Moore. “Unfortunately, we were not able to get everything wrapped up on day one, so LCDR Steve Vargas from the Navy SeaBees, Staff Sgt, Jan Atijera from the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron and I went out to complete what we initially went there for.”



After completing their work at the Kinsel house, Moore shares an impactful memory when leaving.



“Kinsel was inside the house at the time and we were going to leave. We went inside to say goodbye to him and at 107-years-old, he saluted us,” says Moore.



Throughout his time working for the NGB IRT, Moore led three rotations of Air National Guard units in the construction of another home in the same area as the Kinsel house. The 144th CES from Fresno, California, the 154th CES from Hawaii, and the 118th CES from Tennessee. Each one arrived on two-week rotations to continue the mission of honoring Navajo veterans through service and rebuilding efforts.



Moore and his team exemplified a commitment to honoring the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers. Through their work rebuilding homes for the Navajo veterans and their families, they pay tribute to the enduring contributions they made during World War II. The NGB IRT mission Moore was a part of went beyond just construction. It safeguarded the memory of these heroes for generations to come.

