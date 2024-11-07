The future remembers the past on Veterans Day

Courtesy Photo | In honor of Veterans Day, 1st Lt. Grace Swinson, 300th Mobile Public Affairs...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In honor of Veterans Day, 1st Lt. Grace Swinson, 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, joins Capt. D.A. Coughlin, to talk about what led them to being the Soldiers they are today. Swinson recently transitioned from active duty to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve as a public affairs officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT GILLEM, Ga. - In honor of Veterans Day, two U.S. Army Reserve officers, Capt. D.A. Coughlin, and 1st Lt. Grace Swinson, talk about what led them to being the Soldiers they are today.



Coughlin, assigned to the 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, was inspired at a young age to join the military, even though none of her family was in the service.



"One day back when I was in 5th grade, I happened to watch a YouTube video about a cadet talking about why they wanted to join the Army after attending a service academy,” said Coughlin. "It inspired me in so many ways because I've always been drawn to storytelling, so the idea of capturing someone else's story and sharing it with more people drew me in."



Like Coughlin, Swinson recently transitioned from active duty to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve as a public affairs officer. However, she differs because she comes from a family with a long line of service members who inspired her to take the same path in life.



"My family has a long history of service that includes my grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins,” she said. “Being surrounded in that environment, seeing what they do and being inspired by their stories motivated me.”



"It was my uncle that specifically led me to my decision,” she added. “He took me under his wing and supported me going into the service by going into ROTC when I was trying to figure out how to go to college."



Both Soldiers’ decision would lead them to full-time service on active duty, and eventually transferring into the U.S. Army Reserve as Soldiers within the 300th MPAD.



"The military has so many different benefits, along from my family history and having that opportunity to serve really helped me to where I am today," said Swinson. " Now being able to be a mom while still being able to serve on the side has been the best of both worlds to me."



In celebration of Veterans Day, both look at this holiday in a new way as they continue to serve.



"Veterans Day means to me in honoring not just the past, but also the present,” said Coughlin. “I'm proud to be wearing the uniform that all Soldiers have worn before and now.”