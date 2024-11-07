Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks New Era for JBLM with Information Systems Facility

Photo By Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson | U.S. Army, Air Force, and civilian personnel cut the ribbon at the unveiling ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson | U.S. Army, Air Force, and civilian personnel cut the ribbon at the unveiling ceremony for the Network Enterprise Center (NEC) new Information Systems Facility (ISF), Nov. 6, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The facility was described by those involved in its fruition as "a state-of-facility with a team of professionals providing IT support to the mission partners and staff JBLM." (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. — The Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Network Enterprise Center (NEC) unveiled its new Information Systems Facility (ISF) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by military leaders, NEC staff, and community members, November 6, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Conceptualized in its mission statement as a “state-of-the-art facility, with a team of professionals,” the facility will provide IT support to mission partners and staff on JBLM.



Joint Base Garrison Commander Col. Kent Park welcomed ceremony attendees and praised the facility as “an extraordinary achievement, given that NEC provides support to the largest Army-led joint base in the United States and one whose population ranks 4th largest worldwide.”



“That is a lot of trouble tickets,” Park said with a grin.



The NEC manages approximately 40,000 trouble tickets annually, supports 37,000 voice lines and 15,000 workstations which will be bolstered by the ISF. During the pandemic, the NEC also contributed significantly to readiness by enabling VPN access for over 10,000 users.



Lt. Col. (Retired) Amy Ridgeway, NEC Director, thanked everyone involved in the ISF’s actualization, stating that she was “absolutely delighted” to welcome them to the unveiling.



“Today we stand at the threshold of a new era for JBLM and the NEC Team,” said Ridgeway. “The building before us is more than just our new information Systems Facility; it’s the physical embodiment of our vision for the future, and our commitment to continue to provide all of JBLM with superb support.”



Ridgeway commended ISF for boosting IT support for thousands of users, streamlining network operations, and promoting collaboration with modern workspaces. By merging IT operations from five buildings into one central hub, the ISF improves service response times and efficiency, making it a strategic asset for the entire garrison.



The building’s design also includes protective features against environmental and technological threats.



“As a 100% designed and managed Corps Engineers project, there were many hurdles from start to finish…” said Col. Kathryn Sanborn, the commander of U.S. Army Corps Engineers (USACE)- Seattle District. “So, I’d like to recognize Seattle District’s ISF project delivery team members…We overcame these obstacles [because] the Corps of Engineers are the Nation’s engineering experts and trusted DoD partner. And let me emphasize that word- partner.”



Sanborn went on to praise those involved in the “tremendous effort and collaboration” of making the ISF a reality, which included USACE, the Walsh contractor team, JBLM Directorate of Public Works, the Network Enterprise Technology Command, and the Network Enterprise Center.



“Teamwork and partnership were vital to this project's completion and it wouldn't have been possible otherwise,” said Sanborn. She concluded her speech by stating: “Together, we are building a better, more resilient future for our Nation’s Army– enabling readiness while modernizing and innovating.”



Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees were allowed to tour inside the new facility, familiarizing themselves with the U.S. Army and Air Force personnel’s new workspace and granting the NEC the opportunity to exhibit its capabilities.



