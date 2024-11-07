Oklahoma Army National Guard hosts Best Warrior

Photo By Spc. Cambrie Cannon | (left-right) Spc. Wesley McLin, a resident of Moore, Oklahoma, and Sgt. Bryce Hill, a...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Cambrie Cannon | (left-right) Spc. Wesley McLin, a resident of Moore, Oklahoma, and Sgt. Bryce Hill, a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, complete the ruck march phase of the Oklahoma Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Nov. 8, 2024. Both Soldiers are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and participated in the OKARNG Best Warrior Competition which aims to test and recognize the skills, endurance and professionalism of the best Soldiers and NCOs within the organization. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Cambrie Cannon) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sixteen Soldiers from the Oklahoma Army National Guard competed in the 2025 OKARNG Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Nov. 6-8, 2024.



At the conclusion of the competition, Spc. Juan Lopez, a resident of Stillwater, Oklahoma assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as a signal operations support specialist, won the title of Soldier of the Year, while Sgt. James Bording, a resident of Claremore, Oklahoma assigned to the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT as an infantryman, was awarded the title of Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



“ I learned what it takes to be the best warrior, and I'm hoping that when I go back to my unit, I can start to implement some of the things I've learned here into the training cycle,” Bording said.



Command Sgt. Maj. John Hernandez, the state command sergeant major for Oklahoma, said the Best Warrior Competition aims to recognize Soldiers who demonstrate discipline and commitment to their service, embodying the warrior ethos and representing the future leaders of our force.



“The purpose of the Best Warrior Competition is not only to gain knowledge but to sharpen your skills and develop leadership abilities,” Hernandez said. “This competition develops all the little skills needed individually to get into the more complex skills, this is where it all starts, everything they do here is the base for that large-scale operation.”



The yearly event assembles junior enlisted Soldiers and NCOs from units statewide to evaluate their skills in a wide-range of military tasks. Competitors participate in a variety of challenges that they are scored on, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, multiple individual and crew-served weapons assessments, a 10-mile ruck march, and an interview with a board of sergeants major.



“My favorite event was the ruck. That's what I prepared for the absolute most,” Lopez said. Working out, learning about mindset, how to keep myself square, and to keep pushing-If I make it to this next mile marker, I’m one mile closer.”



Although competitors are competing against one another, they are encouraged to collaborate as a team and support one another.



“It's an individual event, but we encourage our soldiers to work with each other, train each other and help each other to build those skills to make them future leaders down the road,” Hernandez said.



Lopez and Bording will now represent the OKARNG at The National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition in May 2025; if they succeed, they will advance to the national competition where they will compete against the top National Guard Soldiers in the nation.



