Exercise Tradewinds 2025 initial planning conference sets stage for regional security cooperation

Photo By Army South Courtesy Asset | 241109-A-DH023-1002 U.S. Coast Guard and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Coast Guard planners survey coast guard vessels for exercise Tradewinds 2025 (TW25) during the initial site survey, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Nov. 5, 2024. TW25, is part of the U.S. Southern Command's Campaign Plan, which aims to strengthen partnerships, enhance regional security, and improve preparedness for complex threats, from natural disasters to violent extremism and malign actors. (Courtesy photo by Cmdr. Diana Gertsch)

Approximately 200 military and civilian exercise planners from across the Western Hemisphere gathered this week for the Tradewinds 2025 (TW25) initial planning conference (IPC), here, marking a significant step in the coordination of this large-scale multinational exercise, at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Chaguaramas Campus, Nov. 4-9.



TW25, which is part of the U.S. Southern Command’s (USSOUTHCOM) campaign plan, aims to strengthen partnerships, enhance regional security, and improve preparedness for complex threats, from natural disasters to violent extremism and malign actors.



TW25 will engage participants in maritime interdiction, ground security, interagency operations, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief scenarios, aligned with the overarching objectives of the fourth iteration of Large Scale Global Exercise (LSGE).



LSGE is a Department of Defense exercise coordinated by U.S. Pacific Command in collaboration with all U.S. DoD Combatant Commands and will incorporate forces from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force. These U.S. forces, operating alongside Allies and partners, will demonstrate joint and multinational military cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, with agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges.



“TW25 will execute chronologically in conjunction with multiple other exercises as part of the LSGE series, providing an exceptional opportunity to work with regional partners and further our collective interoperability,” said U.S. Army Col. Christopher Johnes, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) Training and Exercise Director. “As the Executive Planning Agent in support of USSOUTHCOM, USARSOUTH continues to demonstrate our commitment and dedication to ensuring partner nation sovereignty, security, and stability throughout the region.”



For Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Lt. Col. Dwayne Edwards, TW25 provides an invaluable platform for collaborative planning and execution.



“The IPC allows all lead coordinators to ensure alignment in both planning and execution,” he explained. “It also gives us the opportunity to understand each other’s hopes and objectives for the exercise. Our soldiers, sailors, and airmen are excited to interact with regional and international partners, and for many, it will be their first opportunity to serve alongside such diverse allies.”



This year’s exercise includes participants from across roughly 30 partner nations in the USSOUTHCOM area of operations as well as NATO partners from France, Canada, and the Netherlands. The diverse participation of partner nations further underscores the emphasis on global interoperability and dynamic partnerships. Key areas of focus include cyber capacity building, special operations, land and maritime security, humanitarian and disaster response, and the Caribbean Task Force.



From the U.S. Coast Guard perspective, Cmdr. Lucy Courtney, USSOUTHCOM’s lead maritime planner, highlighted the Coast Guard’s unique contribution to the TW25 mission.



“Together with our partners we are building and enhancing our operational maritime security, maritime law enforcement, and maritime domain awareness within the region,” said Courtney.



“Exercises like Tradewinds are vital for building a collaborative front with our regional partners and ensuring we’re prepared for real-life events, whether it’s a hurricane or a security threat. The more we train together, the better we’ll perform when that day comes.”



In addition to strengthening regional security, TW25 supports U.S. national defense objectives, aligning with the National Defense Strategy by bolstering partner capacity and expanding integrated deterrence.



“Planning is 90% of the effort and with a solid foundation, the execution becomes that much more effective,” said Courtney.



TW25 will take place during April, 2025 as the first exercise in the broader LSGE series, demonstrating an enduring commitment to regional stability, respect for partner nation sovereignty, and a shared vision for security in the Western Hemisphere.