Army Reserve leader shares insights at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

PRINCETON, N.J. – “It’s an honor to be here among many distinguished community members,” said Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon Nov. 7 at the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal here.



“My purpose today is to provide some education about the Army Reserve and its Soldiers,” Belanger shared.



Originally established in 1868 as “The Board of Trade of the City of Trenton,” this chamber of commerce was the first of its kind in the state. At the time, it consisted of 200 companies and flourished over the following 150 years resulting in over 1,000 companies, making it the oldest and largest chamber in New Jersey.



“Businesses both large and small are integral to the success of our nation and the employment of our veterans,” Belanger said.



The Chamber’s Military and Veterans Affairs Committee exists to support active-duty military, their families and veterans in their region, and act as a liaison between the business community and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, where the 99th RD is headquartered.



They are dedicated to serving and supporting those who serve (or have served) in the military, while also promoting mutually beneficial opportunities between the Joint Base, Veterans Support Organizations and Chamber members.



“The Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office helps ensure our Army Reserve Soldiers are succeeding in their civilian careers through partnerships with organizations offering job opportunities -- and a nationwide network of corporate, profit, non-profit and academic partners,” Belanger explained.



“Army Reserve Soldiers represent the best our nation has to offer, and I am proud to serve and work beside them every day,” she added.

