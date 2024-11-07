Dominican Republic Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 6, 2024) – A Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native and graduate of Colegio Bautista Emmaus is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105).



Retail Services Specialist Seaman Gesmaelen Hinestroza Carbonell joined the Navy in 2022 and is now forward-deployed aboard Dewey to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to try something new,” said Hinestroza Carbonell. “I found civilian jobs were very repetitive and sometimes the Navy is also, but you get to be a part of a lot of different projects and learn a lot of things you wouldn’t in a civilian job.”



As a retail services specialist aboard Dewey, Hinestroza Carbonell is responsible for managing and operating all shipboard retail and service activities, including the barber shop, ship store, vending machines, cash collection machines, and ship laundry and tailor shops.



“I always wanted to work in customer service,” she said. “I already had about four years of customer service experience in the civilian world and it’s something I feel comfortable doing. I enjoy connecting with people and making them feel comfortable with whatever services I’m offering.”



According to Hinestroza Carbonell, one of the rewards of being in the Navy is the opportunity to travel.



“We get to travel to new places and learn new things all the time,” she said. “For example, just having the opportunity to live in Japan is amazing. Coming from the Dominican Republic, it’s such an unimaginable experience, but the country is so safe and clean, and the people are extremely kind and friendly.”



Hinestroza Carbonell offered some advice to others thinking about a career in the Navy.



“If it’s something you want to do, then do it,” she said. “It helps you be a better person. It comes with certain boundaries and restrictions, but the structure of the Navy really teaches you to work hard and achieve your goals through discipline and dedication.”



Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 20:02 Story ID: 484998 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dominican Republic Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.